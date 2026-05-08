Vietnam Airlines expands strategic partnerships in India

MUMBAI — Vietnam Airlines has signed a series of strategic cooperation agreements in India, reinforcing its commitment to deeper international integration and expanding its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

The agreements were signed during the Việt Nam–India Business Forum held in Mumbai on May 7 as part of Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s official visit to India.

At the forum, Vietnam Airlines entered partnerships with leading Indian companies in the tourism and financial sectors, aiming to strengthen connectivity, improve customer experience and support the airline’s long-term growth strategy.

In tourism, the national flag carrier signed a cooperation agreement with Innovations India to continue promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism through such activities as the Namaste Vietnam Festival and destination marketing campaigns. The partnership is expected to help attract more Indian visitors to Việt Nam and enhance bilateral tourism promotion efforts.

In the financial sector, Vietnam Airlines established a strategic partnership with JPMorgan India to access advanced financial and payment solutions, while also strengthening cooperation in areas such as capital advisory, cash flow management and financial risk management.

Pranav Chawda, Senior Country Officer and Head of Commercial Banking for JPMorgan Chase Bank India, said the bank is committed to supporting businesses expanding in India and globally.

“As Vietnam Airlines accelerates its growth in India and other international markets, we are well positioned to support the airline with advisory services, financing solutions, cash management and financial risk management capabilities,” he said.

Vietnam Airlines said the partnerships form part of a broader strategy to build an integrated cooperation ecosystem that supports market expansion, operational efficiency and digital transformation amid rapid changes in the global aviation industry.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines Đặng Ngọc Hoà said the agreements reflect the airline’s long-term commitment to strengthening partnerships in India beyond aviation.

“These strategic partnerships demonstrate Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to expanding our partner ecosystem in India not only in air transport, but also in tourism and finance,” Hoà said.

“The agreements signed today will create practical and sustainable value for all parties while contributing to stronger trade and investment ties between Việt Nam and India.”

The cooperation comes as the Việt Nam–India aviation market continues to grow rapidly. Passenger traffic between the two countries surpassed 1.8 million travellers in 2025, up 24 per cent year-on-year and nearly six times higher than in 2019.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates six routes connecting Việt Nam with four destinations in India, with a total frequency of 21 flights per week. The airline said it is continuing to study plans to expand its route network and deepen cooperation to tap the market’s growth potential. — VNS