Ericsson tops Frost Radar 5G market ranking for sixth consecutive year

HÀ NỘI — Ericsson has been recognised as the leader in Growth and Innovation in Frost & Sullivan’s 'Frost Radar: 5G Network Infrastructure, 2026' report for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming the company’s position in the global 5G market.

The report ranked Ericsson first among the top 20 companies assessed from a field of more than 100 global industry participants. Frost & Sullivan highlighted Ericsson’s broad 5G network infrastructure portfolio, which spans radio access networks (RAN), transport, core and edge networks, as well as open and virtual RAN, AI-enabled RAN and private network solutions.

According to the report, Ericsson’s ability to scale innovation globally and convert research into practical commercial solutions helped strengthen its position on both the Growth and Innovation indexes.

Frost & Sullivan also recognised Ericsson’s progress in network APIs and its use of artificial intelligence to automate and optimise mobile network operations. The company’s continued investment in research and development was another key factor, with almost 21 per cent of its 2025 revenue allocated to R&D activities.

The report noted Ericsson’s role as a founding member of the AI RAN Alliance and highlighted the company’s efforts to improve energy efficiency across its network portfolio. Ericsson said it had already achieved its target of reducing energy consumption at new radio base station sites by 40 per cent by 2025 compared to 2021 levels. The company has now extended its target to a 50 per cent reduction by 2027.

Ericsson said energy performance improvements have been driven by network modernisation, more energy-efficient hardware and AI-enabled software features designed to support intelligent network operations. The company also continues to optimise its dual-mode 5G Core and Cloud Native Infrastructure solutions to improve performance while reducing energy consumption.

Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson, said the recognition reflected the company’s long-term commitment to innovation and scalable technology development.

“We apply AI throughout our portfolio, from Massive MIMO and Remote Radios to network management, transport, OSS/BSS and core solutions, enabling more open, automated and energy-efficient 5G networks,” Narvinger said.

Troy Morley, Industry Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said Ericsson continued to stand out for combining innovation leadership with strong growth performance.

“Ericsson’s comprehensive 5G portfolio, leadership in open and virtual RAN and progress in energy efficiency position the company strongly as the market continues to evolve,” Morley said. — VNS