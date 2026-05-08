Vietjet to launch HCM City-Colombo flights in August

COLOMBO — Vietjet said on Friday it would launch flights between HCM City and Colombo from August, marking its entry into the Sri Lankan market and expanding its network in South Asia.

The announcement was made during the state visit of Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to Sri Lanka.

The newest route will operate four round-trip flights per week, Vietjet said in a statement.

Passengers travelling from Colombo will also be able to connect to destinations across Vietjet’s regional network, including Australia, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

“The HCM City-Colombo route opens a new air connection between the two countries, creating opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange,” said Đinh Việt Phương, Vietjet’s First Vice Chairman.

Colombo is one of the Indian Ocean region’s main economic and trading hubs, while HCM City is Việt Nam’s largest commercial centre.

Vietjet has been expanding its international flight network in recent years as travel demand in the Asia-Pacific region recovers. — VNS