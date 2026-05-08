Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietjet to launch HCM City-Colombo flights in August

May 08, 2026 - 21:05
The newest route will operate four round-trip flights per week, Vietjet said in a statement.

 

Vietjet announces its HCM City-Colombo direct route, in the presence of Party General Secretary and President of VIệt Nam Tô Lâm (centre) and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya (second from right). — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

COLOMBO — Vietjet said on Friday it would launch flights between HCM City and Colombo from August, marking its entry into the Sri Lankan market and expanding its network in South Asia.

The announcement was made during the state visit of Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to Sri Lanka.

The newest route will operate four round-trip flights per week, Vietjet said in a statement.

Passengers travelling from Colombo will also be able to connect to destinations across Vietjet’s regional network, including Australia, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

“The HCM City-Colombo route opens a new air connection between the two countries, creating opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange,” said Đinh Việt Phương, Vietjet’s First Vice Chairman.

Colombo is one of the Indian Ocean region’s main economic and trading hubs, while HCM City is Việt Nam’s largest commercial centre.

Vietjet has been expanding its international flight network in recent years as travel demand in the Asia-Pacific region recovers. — VNS

Vietjet HCM City-Colombo flights Sri Lanka

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnamese leader hopes for stronger ties with Sri Lanka's Hayleys PLC

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm said that given the complementarity of the two economies and their substantial room for growth, Việt Nam wishes to enhance cooperation with major Sri Lankan enterprises, especially those with regional market networks and connectivity capabilities such as Hayleys.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom