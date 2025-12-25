Vinatex reports strong 2025 results, profit exceeds plan by nearly 50%

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) recorded estimated consolidated revenue of VNĐ18.89 trillion (US$723.1 million) this year, achieving 103.2 per cent of its annual plan.

Consolidated profit is estimated at VNĐ1.35 trillion, ranking second in the group’s 30-year history and exceeding the annual target by 49 per cent.

Average monthly income of employees is estimated at VNĐ11.7 million per person, up 10 per cent from last year.

The group has set targets of consolidated revenue and profit of VNĐ20 trillion and VNĐ1.2–1.5 trillion respectively next year.

This is considered a fairly challenging plan, as reciprocal tariffs remain uncertain and the market continues to face various risks without any expectation of breakthrough growth.

Vinatex held a briefing in Hà Nội on Tuesday on its 2025 production and business performance, labour and worker movements and activities to care for employees during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

Cao Hữu Hiếu, CEO of Vinatex, said that this year marked another successful year of “overcoming difficulties” for the textile and garment industry, with export turnover estimated at $46 billion, up about 5 per cent from last year.

Global tariff fluctuations were largely kept under control, limiting negative impacts on overall performance. Vietnamese textile and garment products are currently present in 138 markets worldwide.

Addressing key challenges faced by the industry this year, Hiếu cited the impact of multiple factors, including global geopolitical tensions, the US tariff policies, and natural disasters in Việt Nam.

In addition, continuous fluctuations in cotton and fiber prices, as well as logistics costs, pushed up production expenses for textile and garment enterprises, he said.

Meanwhile, customers imposed increasingly stringent requirements on delivery timelines, product quality, and traceability, while processing fees declined, he added.

These factors created significant pressure on businesses in the sector, exacerbating difficulties and weakening the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods in international markets, he said. — VNS