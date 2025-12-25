Việt Nam eyes faster growth in 2026 on reforms

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam heads into 2026 amid projections of a global economic slowdown and international trade uncertainties, existing foundations and the Government’s drastic leadership are fueling optimism for a shift toward faster, more sustainable growth phase.

2025 economy delivers impressive highlights

With fewer than 10 days left this year, Director General of the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Nguyễn Thị Hương said the Government's target of over 8 per cent growth for the year is still very much within reach.

Việt Nam's economy is on track to end this year on a high note, having maintained macroeconomic stability, supported a conducive business climate and sustained market confidence.

The economy has proven remarkably resilient. Inflation has been kept in check at around 4 per cent, while exchange and interest rates have stayed relatively steady, bolstering production, exports and investment. These factors have acted as a strong buffer against external pressures.

Exports are on pace to top US$470 billion this year, reflecting a robust 16 per cent year-over-year jump. Nguyễn Anh Sơn, Director General of the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, pointed to agriculture, forestry, and fisheries as standout performers, with exports projected to reach a record-breaking nearly $70 billion.

Industrial output has been complemented by steady public investment disbursement. The MoF reported that actual spending from the start of the year through December 11 totaled VNĐ577.7 trillion ($22.2 billion), or 63.3 per cent of the Prime Minister's assigned plan. Though an improvement over the same period last year, the figure still trails the full-year goal.

2026 economy driven by growth model overhaul

Eyeing next year and the longer horizon, PM Phạm Minh Chính has reaffirmed Việt Nam's unwavering pursuit of its twin centennial ambitions: becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle-income by 2030, and emerging as a high-income developed nation by 2045.

Achieving these requires pushing annual growth to 10 per cent or more, alongside macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation, balanced key indicators and optimal resource allocation for socio-economic development.

He pinpointed the "dual transformation" - green transition and digital transformation - as critical to rapid and sustainable progress. Việt Nam is accordingly revamping its growth model to make science, technology, innovation, digitalisation and green development the core drivers across sectors.

The leader underscored institutional reforms, infrastructure upgrades and workforce quality as essential to advancing the green transition and digital transformation, ultimately boosting strategic autonomy, economic productivity, quality, efficiency, resilience and competitiveness.

These elements, he said, will be decisive for Việt Nam's growth trajectory in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS