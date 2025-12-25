Excellence in energy efficiency in industry and construction honoured

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), in collaboration with the Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA), organised a ceremony for the '2025 Energy Efficiency Awards in Industry and Construction' and the '2025 Highest Energy Efficiency Product Award' in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The '2025 Highest Energy Efficiency Product Award' was given to 12 companies, each receiving a 'Leading Company' trophy.

A list of 111 high-energy efficiency products certified by the MoIT is published on the website https://tietkiemnangluong.com.vn/top-runner, allowing consumers to access the information easily.

In the construction category, 16 projects were awarded. Among them, five awards were given for new constructions, with the first prize going to Capital Place Building.

Additionally, 11 awards were given for renovation projects, with the first prize going to Vietcombank Tower.

These projects were chosen for the '2025 Energy Efficiency in Construction' award.

Additionally, 15 industrial companies were recognised for the '2025 Energy Efficiency in Industry' award, with the first prize going to Panasonic Industrial Devices Vietnam Co., Ltd.

The award also honoured 17 individuals, who are energy management officers with outstanding achievements in energy management at their companies.

Speaking at the conference, Nguyễn Thị Lâm Giang, director of the MoIT’s Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industry Promotion, said that these awards aimed to recognise and honour enterprises in the industrial sector and exemplary construction projects that implement energy-saving and efficient solutions.

At the same time, they encouraged companies to adopt advanced management solutions and technologies, bring to market products with superior technical features, high energy efficiency, and energy savings, she said.

This is the sixth consecutive year the awards have been launched. Many effective, scalable solutions have been discovered and widely communicated to raise awareness in the business community. Through the awards, companies affirm their brand credibility and enhance competition in the market, meeting the growing demand for green and smarter consumer trends. — VNS