Việt Nam promotes domestic capacity in vaccine technology

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân met a Pfizer delegation led by Sinan Nevzat Atlig, President of Pfizer’s Latin America Cluster and Emerging Markets Group, in Hà Nội on September 16 to discuss vaccine cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, Quân stressed that vaccines are essential for protecting public health. As part of its strategy for advancing science, technology and innovation, Việt Nam has identified vaccines as a key strategic technology product.

According to the minister, Việt Nam’s investment attraction policies are gradually shifting. Rather than focusing mainly on manufacturing projects, the country is prioritising high-tech and strategic technology enterprises that conduct research and development domestically, transfer technology, increase localisation and create added value.

Regarding cooperation proposals in the vaccine sector, Quân said the Ministry of Science and Technology would work closely with the Ministry of Health in line with their respective functions and responsibilities. His ministry would be responsible for areas including technology, standards, technical regulations, technology appraisal and policies for high-tech enterprises.

He also stressed that cooperation should go beyond the transfer of manufacturing processes and contribute to developing domestic capacity. Pfizer should focus on training Vietnamese researchers and experts and updating their knowledge of technological processes, appraisal, standards, technical regulations and quality control for modern vaccines.

Atlig said Pfizer was discussing with Vietnamese partners the possibility of transferring technology for the production of its PCV20 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. He said the technology involved a complex manufacturing process comprising more than 20 stages and over 25 quality-control steps.

Pfizer also said human resources were a major focus of vaccine technology transfer. Sending experts to work directly with domestic teams and providing training in production, operations and quality control were important parts of building the capacity needed to receive and apply the technology. — VNS