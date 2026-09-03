Police investigate man filmed beating dog in Đà Lạt, urges tourists avoid animal photo ops

HÀ NỘI — Police in Đà Lạt, a popular resort town in Việt Nam's Central Highlands, are investigating a man after a video showing him repeatedly beating an Alaskan dog with a stick at Lâm Viên Square sparked public outrage.

Police identified the man as T.V.L., 38, from HCM City, according to the Xuân Hương–Đà Lạt Ward Police on Thursday.

During questioning, L. said the dog in the video was his pet and that he had beaten it with a stick because he was frustrated that it failed to follow his commands.

The incident came to light after footage circulated widely on social media on September 2, showing a man leading an Alaskan dog towards a grassy area at the central square of Đà Lạt, with a woman accompanying him.

The man was then seen striking the dog over the head several times with a black stick that seemed to be made out of hard plastic.

Posts accompanying the video alleged that the animal was being beaten because it did not “cooperate” while being photographed with tourists. The footage prompted widespread criticism, with many calling for authorities to investigate.

Police said L. acknowledged that his actions were wrong and recognised that beating the dog was offensive and could harm Đà Lạt’s image as a civilised and friendly tourist destination.

Authorities are continuing to complete the case file and determine appropriate action under the law.

Tourists urged not to support animal photo services

Xuân Hương–Đà Lạt Ward Police have also advised visitors to Lâm Viên Square not to take photographs with, hire or otherwise support activities involving the use of animals for commercial purposes in the area.

The warning follows a similar incident at the square in late August 2024, when several dogs were reportedly beaten in connection with photography services for tourists.

Authorities in Đà Lạt subsequently investigated the case, took action and ordered the operators to stop using dogs for commercial photography at the square.

Police said ending such activities would help make the square a more civilised, friendly and safe destination while promoting awareness of animal protection and respect for the law. — VNS