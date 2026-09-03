Man arrested after three members of family killed in Đồng Nai

HÀ NỘI — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a murder of three members of a family in the southern city of Đồng Nai early Thursday morning.

Nguyễn Đức Anh, born in 2005 and residing in Hố Nai Ward, Đồng Nai, was being closely guarded while receiving treatment for multiple injuries at a medical facility, according to the municipal police.

The incident occurred at about 1:45am in the day in Bùi Chu Hamlet, Bình Minh Commune, Đồng Nai.

According to Đức Anh's initial statement to investigators, he had been in a relationship with Đ.T.P.A, a 17-year-old girl who had recently told him she wanted to end their relationship. He then allegedly formed an intention to kill her.

After drinking alcohol with a group of friends, Đức Anh reportedly took a knife and went to the girl's residence in the early morning. Finding the doors locked, he climbed onto the roof and attempted to break into the house through a skylight.

The girl's father, Đ.V.R, heard the noise, turned on the lights and confronted Đức Anh. However, the suspect allegedly continued trying to force his way through the skylight and threatened to kill everyone in the house.

Fearing for his family's safety, Đ.V.R locked the doors and called for help.

Unable to enter the house, Đức Anh allegedly crossed onto the roof of a neighbouring house belonging to N.V.Q, 40, and entered through an upstairs door.

When N.V.Q heard the noise and went to investigate, he reportedly found Đức Anh coming down the stairs. The suspect then allegedly rushed at him with a knife.

N.V.Q ran to the kitchen and took a knife to defend himself, but was seriously injured in the ensuing attack. He eventually dropped the knife and fled towards the road, with Đức Anh allegedly pursuing him and continuing the attack until he collapsed.

The suspect then reportedly returned to the house, locked the gate and entered a bedroom, where he attacked N.V.Q's wife, H.T.M, 36, and their two children, N.T.H, 11, and N.N.H, who was born in 2025.

After witnessing the incident, Đ.V.R called Bình Minh Commune Police.

When officers arrived, Đức Anh reportedly opened the gate and was subdued and arrested.

The wife died at the scene, while the two young children were pronounced dead later in the hospital. The husband Q. after receiving treatment for multiple injuries at Unification Đồng Nai Hospital has passed the critical stage as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said Đức Anh told investigators that he did not know the dead family and had no previous dispute or conflict with the victims.

The investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances of the killings and determine the suspect's criminal responsibility. — VNS