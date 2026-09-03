15,500 workers keep Phú Quốc APEC projects moving through National Day holiday

PHÚ QUỐC — Construction has continued through the National Day holiday across major projects in Phú Quốc serving the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week.

During this year’s National Day holiday, around 15,500 engineers and workers volunteered to remain at work, maintaining a three-shift, four-team schedule to keep the projects on track.

Nguyễn Văn Tuấn, head of the project management board for the Bãi Đất Đỏ hotel complex, said workers had volunteered to work during the holiday in line with staffing needs and construction schedules.

Engineers and workers on duty during the holiday are paid overtime in accordance with regulations and are also provided with compensatory leave.

Shifts are arranged based on the nature of the work, conditions and safety requirements at each construction site.

The project also provides accommodation for around 3,000 workers, together with medical services and other essential facilities.

Trần Thị Ruộng and her husband, both workers at the complex, said they had chosen to remain at the construction site during the National Day holiday.

“We work for the additional income and the opportunity to contribute to a major national project,” she said.

Leaders of An Giang Province and the Phú Quốc Special Zone visited several construction sites serving APEC 2027 yesterday, where they met contractors and workers and presented gifts of appreciation for their dedication and efforts.

By early August, Terminal T2 of the Phú Quốc international airport had completed around 95 per cent of its reinforced concrete structure, 70 per cent of its steel structure and 80 per cent of masonry and plastering work.

Lương Thị Bích, a construction worker, decided to remain at work during the holiday, also for the extra income.

“I hope I'll be able to return to Phú Quốc with my family as a tourist in the near future, arriving on flights that land at the modern terminal I helped build with my own hands,” she said.

On the Phú Quốc light rail transit (LRT) line, construction teams are working to complete the first kilometres of track.

Lê Quý Công, a track installation worker with 36 years of experience who was assigned from Hà Nội to Phú Quốc, said new construction technology and procedures from international experts are being used.

Technical inspections and adjustments, together with supervision by consultants, will also help maintain the construction schedule and meet quality requirements, he said.

Nguyễn Đắc Thảo, technical supervisor at the APEC Convention Centre project, who has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry, said it was the largest and most complex project of his career.

“Seeing the project change day by day, I feel extremely proud that Vietnamese people are building world-class facilities with their own hands,” he said.

Lê Hoàng Minh, safety supervisor at the Multipurpose Theatre project, said maintaining strict occupational safety procedures during the accelerated construction phase was a top priority.

“Instead of taking time off or going away during the holiday, I chose to work at the construction site. Giving my all to the APEC project is my way of expressing my love for the country and my desire to contribute to the nation,” he said.

The building takes inspiration from the waves around Phú Quốc and elements associated with local fishing communities. Its roof features 13 curved sections designed to resemble waves.

According to the design, the project will have a total floor area of 153,130sq.m, including the basement, and a height of 39.25m. It will comprise one basement level, three above-ground floors and a technical rooftop level.

The roof system will cover around 52,000sq.m and use approximately 12,000 tonnes of structural steel. The design allows for a column-free span of up to 81m.

The building will also feature a surrounding veranda 15m wide and more than 300m long, creating a transition between the external landscape and the interior conference spaces that is also designed to provide shading and ventilation suitable for Phú Quốc’s tropical climate.

Logistics areas and restaurants capable of serving thousands of guests will be located on the first floor, while the second floor will feature around 30 multi-purpose meeting rooms equipped with movable partitions.

The third floor will include a central 3,000sq.m space for official meetings of heads of state and government, which can also be converted into a venue for state banquets.

Head of construction Hoàng Khắc Kỳ said 98 per cent of the reinforced concrete work and more than 95 per cent of the main steel structure has been completed. Construction teams are installing the roof system and exterior glass walls while carrying out interior work.

The exterior is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year, with interior works targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

Once operational, the APEC 2027 Convention and Exhibition Centre will be connected with Phú Quốc’s transport infrastructure, including Phú Quốc International Airport, the ĐT975 road and the LRT line, as well as nearby resort and commercial facilities.

The combined infrastructure is intended to support the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week and other major international events in the future. — VNS