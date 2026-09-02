Expressway construction continues through holiday to meet deadlines

HÀ NỘI — Over the National Day holiday, work continued at pace on the Châu Đốc-Cần Thơ-Sóc Trăng expressway.

Instead of taking the holiday off, officials, engineers, workers and contractors remained on site, organising multiple work groups, extending shifts and deploying additional equipment to accelerate progress.

Nguyễn Văn Út Nhỏ, a 52-year-old worker at Ngọc Bảo Co., has been with the company for about three years. His job is to lay vertical and horizontal drainage wicks and to stitch geotextile fabric to prepare the ground surface before sand filling.

He said that the site’s command board had briefed workers on plans to work through the holiday, and workers had agreed to remain on site.

Work usually starts at 7am and continues until around 6pm, sometimes even until 8pm.

“We are all trying our best for the project,” Nhỏ said.

Nguyễn Đăng Sơn, representing the Ngọc Bảo Co., said that the biggest difficulty for the contractor was previously the supply of sand.

As Cần Thơ did not have sufficient sand resources to meet demand, the unit had to mobilise supplies from neighbouring provinces. Now, however, there is sufficient sand is available for the contractor to carry out the work according to plan.

“If the sand is supplied evenly, the project will stay on schedule," Sơn said.

Another contractor, Ruby Group Investment and Construction Co., is also mobilising a large workforce on site.

Ruby Group deputy general director Hoàng Quang Tâm said the company is currently undertaking four contract packages under Component Project 2.

These packages are focusing on completing roadbed surcharging, constructing bridges and interchanges, and preparing materials and supplies for the project's next phases.

“The contractor is remaining on site to accelerate progress while weather conditions are favourable,” Tâm said.

During the holiday period, the company plans to maintain its full workforce across all active contract packages, with around 50 workers, 40 pieces of machinery and vehicles, and about 20 technical staff.

Work is being carried out simultaneously across several sections, with extended shifts to shorten construction time.

According to Tâm, staff working during the holiday are receiving pay and other benefits in accordance with labour regulations.

Lê Công Lý, permanent vice chairman of the Cần Thơ City People’s Committee, requested that the project owner and contractors continue to concentrate efforts, taking advantage of the sand supply to accelerate progress.

He stressed that once material sources have been identified, supplies must be quickly delivered and put to use at construction sites.

Lý also instructed the project management board to continue coordinating with relevant departments, sectors and localities to closely monitor material sources, especially stones, which are still in short supply.

The board was also directed to work with relevant localities to resolve difficulties and ensure sufficient materials for the contract packages.

The city requested contractors to fully deploy workers, machinery and equipment and extend shifts, including on public holidays, while ensuring quality and occupational safety.

The Châu Đốc-Cần Thơ-Sóc Trăng expressway is expected to create a new transport axis connecting the southwestern border area with the centre of the Mekong Delta and the coastal region.

With component projects 2, 3 and 4 currently under construction, work is continuing to keep the project on schedule.— VNS