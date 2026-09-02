40 years of renewal: Việt Nam’s journey of development and integration

|HCM City, a leading economic, cultural and tourism centre of Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Four decades after the Communist Party of Việt Nam initiated the Đổi mới (Renewal) process at its sixth National Congress in 1986, the country has recorded major achievements of historic significance, bringing profound changes across all areas.
From a country facing considerable economic difficulties, Việt Nam has emerged as one of the region’s dynamic economies, with growing manufacturing and export capacity, expanding infrastructure and deeper integration into global markets.
Economic progress has gone hand in hand with improvements in education, healthcare, social welfare and human development, while the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage have remained an important part of the country’s development.
Tourism has grown into an important economic sector, while science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are playing an increasingly significant role in creating new drivers of growth.
Four decades of Đổi mới have also seen Việt Nam expand its international relations and take a more active role in regional and global affairs.
As the country marks the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2, these images capture some of the changes that have shaped Việt Nam’s development and international integration over the past four decades.
|Việt Nam has consistently ranked among the world’s faster-growing economies. Gemalink International Port, formerly in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, is one of Việt Nam’s strategic seaports supporting industry, trade and global integration.
|FDI has made a significant contribution to Việt Nam’s industrialisation and modernisation. Foster Electric Vietnam Co Ltd, a wholly Japanese-invested company, has invested in advanced machinery and workforce development to meet its production and business needs.
|Exports have become one of Việt Nam’s economic strengths in recent years. Workers at Tiên Phong Co Ltd produce footwear for export to European and American markets, providing stable jobs for nearly 1,600 local workers.
| Rice is processed for export at the Vietnam Southern Food Corporation, or Vinafood 2.
|Dung Quất Oil Refinery, operated by Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company in Quảng Ngãi Province, represents an investment of more than US$3 billion. With a designed capacity of 6.5 million tonnes of products a year, it meets about one-third of domestic demand.
|Digital transformation is playing an increasingly important role in Việt Nam’s development. A worker at Nestlé Vietnam’s Bông Sen factory operates a production line using an automated control panel.
|Young people in the border area of Hướng Phùng, Quảng Trị Province, gain hands-on experience with AI, programming, STEM/STEAM, robotics and other interactive technology activities.
|Robotic surgery is opening up new possibilities in cancer treatment at K Hospital’s Tân Triều facility in Hà Nội.
|Drones are used for sowing, fertilising and spraying crops in Cần Thơ City, helping reduce costs and improve precision as the agricultural sector moves towards greener, climate-resilient production and higher-value rice farming.
|Digital transformation is playing an increasingly important role in Việt Nam’s development. Thủ Đức Ward in HCM City has piloted a robot to assist residents with online public services.
|Việt Nam’s healthcare sector has expanded in both scale and quality. Hữu Nghị Hospital provides free medical check-ups and medicine to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and policy beneficiary families in Hoàng Văn Thụ Commune, Lạng Sơn Province, in July 2026.
|Việt Nam has continued comprehensive reforms of its education system. From the 2025-26 academic year, tuition fees have been waived for students from preschool through upper secondary level at public schools nationwide.
|Việt Nam won two gold medals at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence in Astana, Kazakhstan, in August 2026, which brought together 108 teams from countries and territories.
|Tourism has become an important economic sector. Hội An Ancient Town, recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site in 1999 for its outstanding architectural, cultural and historical values, attracts millions of visitors each year.
|The Tràng An Landscape Complex in Ninh Bình Province was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List as a mixed cultural and natural heritage site in 2014. Ninh Bình aims to develop Tràng An into one of northern Việt Nam’s leading destinations for ecological, cultural and spiritual tourism and a “green spot” on the global tourism map.
|Việt Nam welcomes its 20 millionth international tourist of 2025 at Phú Quốc International Airport in December.
|Việt Nam’s Human Development Index has steadily improved, placing the country in the high human development category.
|Culture and heritage continue to be preserved and promoted. Huế royal court music, or Nhã nhạc, was recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity on November 7, 2003.
|Việt Nam has become an active and responsible member of international organisations. The Vietnamese delegation celebrates the country's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-21 term, winning 192 out of 193 votes in New York in June 2019.
|Vietnamese military and police personnel take part in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance following an earthquake in Venezuela’s La Guaira State in June 2026.
|Members of Việt Nam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 2 return home in September 2024 after completing their peacekeeping mission with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm speaks at a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to ASEAN in Jakarta, Indonesia, in March 2025.
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm meets US President Donald Trump while attending the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in the United States in February 2026.
|Việt Nam has continued to deepen its international integration. Party General Secretary Tô Lâm welcomes Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping during his state visit to Việt Nam in April 2025.