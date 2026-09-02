40 years of renewal: Việt Nam’s journey of development and integration

HÀ NỘI — Four decades after the Communist Party of Việt Nam initiated the Đổi mới (Renewal) process at its sixth National Congress in 1986, the country has recorded major achievements of historic significance, bringing profound changes across all areas.

From a country facing considerable economic difficulties, Việt Nam has emerged as one of the region’s dynamic economies, with growing manufacturing and export capacity, expanding infrastructure and deeper integration into global markets.

Economic progress has gone hand in hand with improvements in education, healthcare, social welfare and human development, while the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage have remained an important part of the country’s development.

Tourism has grown into an important economic sector, while science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are playing an increasingly significant role in creating new drivers of growth.

Four decades of Đổi mới have also seen Việt Nam expand its international relations and take a more active role in regional and global affairs.

As the country marks the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2, these images capture some of the changes that have shaped Việt Nam’s development and international integration over the past four decades.