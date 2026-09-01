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Powering Phú Quốc for APEC 2027

September 01, 2026 - 10:35
Phú Quốc is accelerating upgrades to its power infrastructure ahead of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027, with three major projects being completed a year ahead of schedule to ensure a safe, stable and uninterrupted electricity supply for the high-profile event.

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