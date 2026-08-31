‘Tour Yêu nước’ brings memories of old Hà Nội to life

HÀ NỘI — This National Day holiday (September 2), residents and visitors to Hà Nội can take a journey back in time through “Tour Yêu nước: Chạm vào ký ức một thời” (Patriotic Tour: Touching Memories of a Bygone Era), an immersive experience recreating everyday life in the capital during the 1970s and 1980s.
Held at the Ký ức Hà Nội (Memories of Hà Nội) cultural space at 11A Ngũ Xã Street in Ba Đình Ward, the tour uses period settings, household objects and interactive activities to evoke memories of life during the subsidy era.
Rather than presenting history only through documents and displays, the programme allows visitors to encounter the past through familiar details of everyday life and stories of how Hà Nội residents lived through years of hardship and change.
The experience is designed to help different generations, particularly young people, gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by previous generations and their efforts to rebuild and develop the country.
Through these everyday stories and hands-on experiences, the past is brought closer to the present, offering visitors a glimpse of the resilience, vitality and distinctive culture of Hà Nội and adding a new experiential tourism product centred on the capital’s urban memory.
The tour is a cultural initiative developed by the Ba Đình Ward People’s Committee to transform the city’s memories and heritage into a tourism experience. VNS
|“Tour Yêu nước: Chạm vào ký ức một thời” is a cultural initiative developed by the Ba Đình Ward People’s Committee to turn memories of the capital’s past into an experiential tourism product. VNA/VNS Photos Khánh Hoà
|Through hands-on experiences, “Tour Yêu nước” brings the past closer to the present, allowing visitors to gain a deeper sense of the resilience, vitality and cultural character of Hà Nội through the simple details of everyday life.
|Through hands-on experiences, “Tour Yêu nước” brings the past closer to the present, allowing visitors to gain a deeper sense of the resilience, vitality and cultural character of Hà Nội through the simple details of everyday life.
|Through hands-on experiences, “Tour Yêu nước” brings the past closer to the present, allowing visitors to gain a deeper sense of the resilience, vitality and cultural character of Hà Nội through the simple details of everyday life.
|A distinctive feature of “Tour Yêu nước - Không gian Bao cấp” is its intergenerational approach, reviving memories for older visitors while giving young people and children a first-hand glimpse into stories of the past.
|More than an exhibition space, “Tour Yêu nước - Không gian Bao cấp” offers an immersive approach to history, using multisensory experiences to revive memories and connect generations.
|More than an exhibition space, “Tour Yêu nước - Không gian Bao cấp” offers an immersive approach to history, using multisensory experiences to revive memories and connect generations.
|Visitors try their hand at making sandals from recycled tyres.
|Visitors try their hand at making sandals from recycled tyres.
|A distinctive feature of “Tour Yêu nước - Không gian Bao cấp” is its intergenerational approach, reviving memories for older visitors while giving young people and children a first-hand glimpse into stories of the past.