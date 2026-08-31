‘Tour Yêu nước’ brings memories of old Hà Nội to life

HÀ NỘI — This National Day holiday (September 2), residents and visitors to Hà Nội can take a journey back in time through “Tour Yêu nước: Chạm vào ký ức một thời” (Patriotic Tour: Touching Memories of a Bygone Era), an immersive experience recreating everyday life in the capital during the 1970s and 1980s.

Held at the Ký ức Hà Nội (Memories of Hà Nội) cultural space at 11A Ngũ Xã Street in Ba Đình Ward, the tour uses period settings, household objects and interactive activities to evoke memories of life during the subsidy era.

Rather than presenting history only through documents and displays, the programme allows visitors to encounter the past through familiar details of everyday life and stories of how Hà Nội residents lived through years of hardship and change.

The experience is designed to help different generations, particularly young people, gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by previous generations and their efforts to rebuild and develop the country.

Through these everyday stories and hands-on experiences, the past is brought closer to the present, offering visitors a glimpse of the resilience, vitality and distinctive culture of Hà Nội and adding a new experiential tourism product centred on the capital’s urban memory.

The tour is a cultural initiative developed by the Ba Đình Ward People’s Committee to transform the city’s memories and heritage into a tourism experience. VNS