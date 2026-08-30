Việt Nam arrests, hands over three South Koreans wanted by InterpolArticle

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City on Sunday said they arrested three South Korean nationals wanted by Interpol on red notices and handed them over to South Korean authorities.

The arrests were carried out by the Office of the HCM City Police Investigation Agency in coordination with the Office of the Ministry of Public Security's Police Investigation Agency and other relevant units.

The three suspects were identified as Wang Taesan, born in 1990, Han Joonhee, born in 1992, and Bang Giseong, born in 1997. They were wanted internationally at the request of South Korean police over allegations of online fraud.

Vietnamese police said the suspects had targeted South Korean victims through sophisticated high-tech fraud schemes.

In one scheme, the suspects falsely claimed to possess sensitive videos of victims and threatened to release them online unless the victims paid money. In reality, the group did not possess the alleged videos, police said.

The suspects also allegedly impersonated South Korean prosecutors or other law enforcement officials, contacting victims by phone and sending links to forged documents, including fake arrest warrants bearing the victims' names.

They then claimed that the victims' bank accounts were connected to criminal activities and demanded that money be transferred to designated accounts for "verification", enabling the group to defraud the victims, according to police.

The three were handed over to South Korean authorities at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.

Earlier on August 27, Láng Ward Police, in coordination with the Immigration Department of the Hà Nội Police, handed over an individual wanted internationally to South Korean authorities at Nội Bài International Airport.

On December 31, 2025, police arrested Lee Sammin (born in 1996, a South Korean national), who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for telecommunications-related online fraud.

Lee Sammin impersonated investment experts, and he and other members of the criminal network defrauded victims through social media and the internet. The fraud ring provided false information about stocks that were allegedly about to be listed, enticing victims to send money for investment before misappropriating a total of US$10,693,343. — VNS