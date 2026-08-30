“Marching Forward with Việt Nam” event sets Guinness World Record

HÀ NỘI — The second nationwide “Marching Forward with Việt Nam” event on Sunday brought together 1,774,268 people across all 34 provinces and cities, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest number of localities simultaneously organising walking activities to raise environmental awareness.

The event was organised by Nhan Dan Newspaper and the Ministry of Public Security, with the participation of the Ministry of National Defence and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee. In Hà Nội, it took place at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square and Ba Đình Square.

Participants recorded nearly 10.07 billion steps at walking events held in nearly 3,000 communes, wards and special zones nationwide.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang praised the programme’s creative approach and asked organisers to develop it into an annual activity linked with patriotic emulation movements and major national campaigns.

He said the participation of millions of people will help build momentum for a stronger, more prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam.

Lê Quốc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, said the programme’s second edition marked an important step towards turning the event into a lasting social habit.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lê Văn Tuyên described the programme as a practical initiative to promote healthy lifestyles, improve public health and strengthen awareness of environmental protection and community responsibility.

The 2026 programme, launched on August 12, forms part of the “10 billion green steps – For a sustainable Việt Nam” campaign, encouraging people to exercise while adopting greener habits such as saving energy, sorting waste, planting trees and reducing carbon emissions.

In central Nghệ An Province, tens of thousands of officials, members of the armed forces and residents joined the event at Hồ Chí Minh Square in Trường Vinh Ward on Sunday. Following a flag-raising ceremony and the national anthem, participants walked from the square along Trường Thi Street and back.

All communes and wards in Nghệ An organised activities in response, with universities and colleges also mobilising large numbers of staff, Youth Union members and students.

The programme also featured communications and experiential activities on net zero, climate change, green development and the circular economy, aiming to promote public awareness of environmental protection and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS