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Home Society

Linking regions for greener growth

August 30, 2026 - 16:23
Hà Nội, Hưng Yên and Bắc Ninh are strengthening regional links to unlock new opportunities for smart and green agriculture. By pooling resources and expertise, the three localities aim to build a more connected, sustainable and competitive agricultural sector.

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Society

Việt Nam looks towards next stage of development

In the new development model, people are placed at the centre; institutions must truly become a driving force for development; enterprises, especially those in the private sector, need to be enabled to grow, innovate, and compete; and science, technology, and knowledge must be translated into productivity, products, and real value.
Society

Lâm Đồng shifts from aid to sustainable livelihoods in ethnic areas

With its vast territory and uneven population distribution, Lâm Đồng has identified socio-economic development in ethnic communities and mountainous areas as a key priority. The efforts are closely linked to sustainable poverty reduction, improving living standards, preserving cultural identity and strengthening national defence and security, particularly in border regions.
Society

Đà Nẵng steps up search, rescue efforts for missing fishing boat

The vessel departed An Hoà port in Núi Thành commune on July 29 with 49 crew members. Its last position, recorded by its vessel monitoring system at 12.54pm on August 25, was about 17.6 nautical miles from the maritime boundary in Vietnamese waters, 540 nautical miles south-southeast of Sơn Trà peninsula and 35 nautical miles west of An Bang island in the Trường Sa special zone of Khánh Hoà province.

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