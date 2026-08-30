Linking regions for greener growth

Hà Nội, Hưng Yên and Bắc Ninh are strengthening regional links to unlock new opportunities for smart and green agriculture. By pooling resources and expertise, the three localities aim to build a more connected, sustainable and competitive agricultural sector.
In the new development model, people are placed at the centre; institutions must truly become a driving force for development; enterprises, especially those in the private sector, need to be enabled to grow, innovate, and compete; and science, technology, and knowledge must be translated into productivity, products, and real value.
With its vast territory and uneven population distribution, Lâm Đồng has identified socio-economic development in ethnic communities and mountainous areas as a key priority. The efforts are closely linked to sustainable poverty reduction, improving living standards, preserving cultural identity and strengthening national defence and security, particularly in border regions.
More than 334,000 disaster-affected homes have been built or repaired nationwide, while an approximate fund of US$1.2 million is needed for safe housing, water and sanitation, and community development initiatives in Đà Nẵng City.
The vessel departed An Hoà port in Núi Thành commune on July 29 with 49 crew members. Its last position, recorded by its vessel monitoring system at 12.54pm on August 25, was about 17.6 nautical miles from the maritime boundary in Vietnamese waters, 540 nautical miles south-southeast of Sơn Trà peninsula and 35 nautical miles west of An Bang island in the Trường Sa special zone of Khánh Hoà province.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng said the projects are important to gradually reorganising the national railway network through Hà Nội while ensuring consistency with the city’s transport infrastructure and urban development plans.
During their examination of the scene, police found numerous firecracker casings and finished firecrackers, along with quantities of yellow and black powder suspected to be materials used to make firecrackers.