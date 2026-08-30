Traffic on North–South expressways rises nearly 60% as National Day holiday begins

HÀ NỘI — Traffic on 15 North–South expressway sections surged nearly 60 per cent at the start of the five-day National Day holiday, with more than 321,000 vehicle trips recorded on Saturday, according to the Department for Roads of Vietnam.

The network handled 321,776 vehicle trips on Saturday, up 57.4 per cent from Thursday. On Friday – the last working day before the holiday, traffic reached 262,595 trips, 28.5 per cent higher than on Thursday.

Despite the sharp increase, traffic remained largely smooth across the expressway network, with all toll plazas on operational sections maintaining round-the-clock service.

The electronic toll collection (ETC) system continued to process transactions automatically and efficiently, helping vehicles pass through toll plazaswithout stopping and reducing congestion during the holiday rush.

Intelligent transport systems (ITS) also played a key role in traffic management. Data from cameras and other monitoring equipment was transmitted to operation centres in real time, while variable message signs (VMS) provided commuters with traffic updates, warnings and route guidance.

Road operators, technical teams and patrol units have remained on 24/7 duty, working closely with traffic police to promptly handle incidents and assist commuters.

The department forecasts traffic will remain heavy through September 2, particularly on routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with other localities and major tourist destinations.

Operators have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock system monitoring and coordinate closely with relevant authorities to ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic throughout the holiday.

Commuters are advised to check their vehicles before departure, ensure sufficient balance in electronic toll accounts, follow VMS guidance, observe speed limits and maintain safe distances on expressways. — VNA/VNS