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Home Society

Hà Nội ablaze with flags and flowers to greet National Day

August 31, 2026 - 14:01
To mark National Day on September 2, 2026, the streets of Hà Nội have been brightly decorated with Party and national flags, lending a solemn yet joyful and buoyant air to one of the country's biggest holidays.
National and Party flags brighten Hàng Than Street. — VNA/VNS Photos Minh Đức

HÀ NỘI — To mark National Day on September 2, 2026, the streets of Hà Nội have been brightly decorated with Party and national flags, lending a solemn yet joyful and buoyant air to one of the country's biggest holidays.

A national flag is mounted in front of the National Assembly building.
Flags and flowers make a bright display around the Bắc Bộ Phủ building.
Flags and flowers make a bright display around Hàng Bài Street, near Hồ Gươm (Returned Sword) Lake.
An alley is adorned with flags and flowers.
Panels and banners have gone up in central areas, at historical sites and at other prominent spots along Điện Biên Phủ Street.
An outsized panel and banner stand in front of the State Bank of Việt Nam.
A panel marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day stands at the corner of Lê Thạch Street.

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