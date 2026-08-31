Hà Nội ablaze with flags and flowers to greet National Day

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|National and Party flags brighten Hàng Than Street. — VNA/VNS Photos Minh Đức
HÀ NỘI — To mark National Day on September 2, 2026, the streets of Hà Nội have been brightly decorated with Party and national flags, lending a solemn yet joyful and buoyant air to one of the country's biggest holidays.
|A national flag is mounted in front of the National Assembly building.
|Flags and flowers make a bright display around the Bắc Bộ Phủ building.
|Flags and flowers make a bright display around Hàng Bài Street, near Hồ Gươm (Returned Sword) Lake.
|An alley is adorned with flags and flowers.
|Panels and banners have gone up in central areas, at historical sites and at other prominent spots along Điện Biên Phủ Street.
|An outsized panel and banner stand in front of the State Bank of Việt Nam.
|A panel marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day stands at the corner of Lê Thạch Street.