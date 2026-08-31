One killed, two seriously injured as sleeper bus carrying 33 overturns in Gia Lai

GIA LAI — One person was killed and two others seriously injured after a sleeper bus carrying 33 people overturned on the bypass of National Highway 19 in Gia Lai Province early Monday, with 20 passengers taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

The accident occurred at about 3:10am on the highway’s bypass section in Hội Phú Ward, as the bus was travelling from Hàm Rồng towards Quy Nhơn.

The HCM City-registered bus, driven by 33-year-old Nguyễn Cảnh Hạ Long, lost control and overturned onto its side near the roadside.

One people died at the scene, while about 20 others were taken to Hùng Vương Gia Lai Hospital, about 5km from the crash site, for emergency treatment, the hospital said.

Rescuers and local residents helped evacuate passengers from the overturned vehicle. The bus came to rest on its right side down an embankment near a drainage ditch and garden, with passengers’ belongings and debris scattered around it.

Rain and fog reduced visibility and left the road wet and slippery during the rescue operation, local authorities said. A heavy crane was brought in to remove the damaged bus.

Police said initial tests showed the driver had no alcohol in his blood and tested negative for drugs. He held a category D driving licence, while the bus had a valid roadworthiness certificate until December 2027.

The bus was operating a regular route from the former Miền Đông Bus Station in HCM City to An Khê Bus Station in Gia Lai.

It left HCM City at 5:25pm on Sunday and had been added to the operator's fleet to meet increased passenger demand during the National Day holiday.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

National Highway 19 is a major east-west transport route linking the Central Highlands with Quy Nhơn and Việt Nam's central coast. — VNS