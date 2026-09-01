Hội An Prison historical site preserves memories of revolutionary resilience

ĐÀ NẴNG — Hội An Prison historical site stands as a reminder of a difficult chapter in Việt Nam’s wartime history, preserving the stories of thousands of revolutionaries and patriotic civilians who were imprisoned there during the resistance war against the US.

The historical site includes former cells, solitary confinement areas, guard posts and exhibition spaces displaying documents and artefacts related to those once held at the prison.

Reconstructed scenes inside the cells offer visitors a glimpse into the harsh conditions endured by prisoners, while photographs, objects and other historical materials document their lives and experiences.

Among those returning to the site are People’s Armed Forces Hero Võ Thị Hóa and Phạm Thị Thu, both of whom were once imprisoned there. Their visit to the former cells and exhibition spaces brings a personal dimension to the history preserved at the site.

Visitors can also pay tribute at the memorial and learn about the determination and resilience of the revolutionaries and patriotic civilians who endured imprisonment and torture.

During the National Day holiday, the entrance to the historical site is lined with national flags, adding to the commemorative atmosphere as the country marks the 81st anniversary of National Day on September 2. VNS