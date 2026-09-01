HCM City sets ambitious targets for new school year

HCM CITY — HCM City is preparing for more than 96,000 additional students in the 2026-27 school year, with plans to open more than 1,000 classrooms, cut teachers’ administrative workload by at least 50 per cent, and expand the use of AI and digital technology in schools.

The targets were set at a conference on August 21 to review the 2025-26 school year and plan for the new academic year.

The city has 3,438 schools and nearly 2.6 million students, making it home to the country’s largest school system.

The city begins its second year of implementing Politburo Resolution 71 on educational breakthroughs.

In the 2025-26 school year, 95.1 per cent of children aged three to five were enrolled in school, including 99.2 per cent among five-year-olds.

The city also met all Level-3 standards for universal primary and lower secondary education.

More than 99 per cent of education-sector data has been integrated with the National Population Database, while all entry-level admissions have been automated through digital maps.

Schools across the city have also introduced digital transcripts, electronic grade books, cashless tuition payments, and learning management systems.

The city is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence in general education, with AI being incorporated into core subjects like mathematics, natural sciences, foreign languages, and IT.

Pilot programmes are also under way at specialised, high-quality, and digitally focused schools.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Education and Training Phạm Ngọc Thưởng said HCM City had developed teaching and management approaches that could be used elsewhere in the country.

He called for measurable improvements for students, teachers, and schools as the city enters the second year of implementing Resolution 71.

One of the main priorities for the new school year is to reduce the administrative burden on teachers.

Nguyễn Tấn Phát, director of the city Department of Education and Training, said teachers need to be able to concentrate on teaching rather than paperwork and other non-teaching duties.

“Conditions must be created to allow teachers to focus on their professional duties with peace of mind starting right in the first semester.”

The department will review paper records that duplicate information already stored in digital databases, cut formalistic competitions and campaigns by at least 50 per cent, and reduce tasks unrelated to teaching.

Schools will place greater emphasis on practical life skills, particularly in early childhood education, while working to create safer and more rounded learning environments.

The city plans to complete 1,044 new classrooms and 809 additional learning spaces before September 5 at a cost of VNĐ3.9 trillion (US$155 million).

By 2030, it aims to have 300 classrooms for every 10,000 school-age residents.

Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, called for all general education schools to offer two teaching sessions a day by the 2027-28 school year, two years ahead of the national target.

He also said changes to the school network should reduce administrative duplication without closing schools or disrupting students’ education.

From the 2026-27 school year, the city will provide textbooks free of charge to disadvantaged students and others in need, while expanding programmes to promote English as a second language in schools.

The conference also saw the office of the city Department of Education and Training receive the Government’s Emulation Flag.

Seven individuals were awarded the Labour Order, Third Class, and 51 received certificates of merit from the Prime Minister. — VNS