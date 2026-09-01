From waste to resource

Once a place where thousands of revolutionaries and patriotic civilians were imprisoned during the resistance war against the US, Hội An Prison today preserves documents, artefacts and reconstructed prison spaces that te
A new cultural tour in Hà Nội takes visitors back to the 1970s and 1980s, using everyday objects, stories and hands-on experiences to offer a glimpse into life during a challenging but memorable period in the capital’s history.
To mark National Day on September 2, 2026, the streets of Hà Nội have been brightly decorated with Party and national flags, lending a solemn yet joyful and buoyant air to one of the country's biggest holidays.
One person was killed and two others seriously injured after a sleeper bus carrying 33 people overturned on the bypass of National Highway 19 in Gia Lai Province early Monday, with 20 passengers taken to hospital for emergency treatment.