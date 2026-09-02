Solemn flag-raising ceremony marks Việt Nam’s 81st National Day

|The national flag flies over historic Ba Đình Square as the national anthem is played during the ceremony.
HÀ NỘI — A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held at Ba Đình Square at 6am on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day.
The ceremony took place in front of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, where President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.
At exactly 6am, the national flag was raised on the 29-metre flagpole as the national anthem echoed across Ba Đình Square.
Crowds gathered around the square from early morning to witness the ceremony and mark National Day, with many families capturing the occasion in front of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum.
After the flag-raising ceremony, the honour guard marched past the mausoleum. — VNS
|The ceremonial formation comprises 37 officers and soldiers, led by the military flag bearer and followed by 34 honour guards representing the first 34 members of the Việt Nam Propaganda Liberation Army, the predecessor of the Việt Nam People’s Army. VNA/VNS Photos
|The doors of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum open shortly before the honour guard begins the flag-raising ceremony.
|The honour guard marches past the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum after completing the flag-raising ceremony.
|Three soldiers approach the flagpole carrying the national flag before the flag-raising ceremony begins.
|Three soldiers carry the national flag towards the flagpole ahead of the ceremony.
|A soldier holds the national flag as the national anthem is played during the ceremony at Ba Đình Square.
|At exactly 6am, the national flag is unfurled and raised on the 29-metre flagpole at Ba Đình Square.
|People stand solemnly around Ba Đình Square facing the national flag during the flag-raising ceremony on the morning of September 2.
|A serviceman salutes the national flag as it is raised over Ba Đình Square.
|The flag-raising ceremony is held in a solemn atmosphere to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day.
|The flag-raising ceremony is held in a solemn atmosphere to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day.
|People salute the national flag facing the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum as the national anthem is played across Ba Đình Square.
|Families capture memories at Ba Đình Square on the morning of National Day.
|Families capture memories at Ba Đình Square on the morning of National Day.