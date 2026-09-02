Solemn flag-raising ceremony marks Việt Nam’s 81st National Day

HÀ NỘI — A solemn flag-raising ceremony was held at Ba Đình Square at 6am on September 2 to mark the 81st anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day.

The ceremony took place in front of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, where President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

At exactly 6am, the national flag was raised on the 29-metre flagpole as the national anthem echoed across Ba Đình Square.

Crowds gathered around the square from early morning to witness the ceremony and mark National Day, with many families capturing the occasion in front of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum.

After the flag-raising ceremony, the honour guard marched past the mausoleum. — VNS