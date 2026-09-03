Tighter control of unmanned aircraft at tourist sites in border areas

HÀ NỘI — The authorities in Phố Bảng Commune, Tuyên Quang Province, are stepping up efforts to guide local residents and visitors on compliance with regulations governing flight operations in border areas.

The instruction was released as the use of unmanned aircraft by tourists to film at tourist attractions becomes increasingly common.

Thẩm Mã and Chín Khoanh passes are popular stopping points for tourists exploring the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau. The area’s majestic mountain terrain and winding roads carved into rocky hillsides have prompted many visitors to use camera drones and other unmanned aircraft to capture aerial footage.

However, both sites are located in a border area. The use of unmanned aircraft there must strictly comply with the law and be authorised by the competent authorities.

To prevent violations, officers and soldiers from the Phố Bảng Border Guard Station, in coordination with the commune Military Command and Police, have distributed leaflets and provided guidance on the management and use of camera drones as well as unmanned aircraft.

The information has been communicated specifically to tourism-service providers, drivers, tour guides and visitors, helping them understand which activities are prohibited and the penalties applicable to violations.

Under Clause 10, Article 9 of the Government’s Decree No 79 dated March 18, 2026, on administrative penalties for violations in the management and protection of the national border, anyone who fires, launches, releases or operates an aircraft in a border area or across the border in violation of regulations may be fined VNĐ40-75 million (US$1,500-2,800).

The offending exhibits and means of violation may also be confiscated.

Giàng Xuân Thắng, secretary of the Phố Bảng Commune Party Committee and chairman of the commune People’s Council, said the locality was home to many scenic landscapes and had welcomed an increasing number of visitors for sightseeing and experiential tourism.

This also led to growing demand for aerial filming equipment.

The commune therefore instructed relevant forces to regularly give information and remind visitors at crowded tourist sites, he said.

It is also encouraging tourism-service providers, drivers and tour guides to proactively inform visitors of the regulations as soon as they arrive in the locality.

The aim was to ensure that everyone understands the particular characteristics of border areas and avoids violations caused by a lack of information, said Thắng.

Alongside direct information campaigns, the authorities are continuing to promptly detect, prevent and handle the unauthorised use of camera drones and unmanned aircraft.

Strict management of unmanned aircraft will not only ensure that tourism activities are conducted safely and in accordance with regulations, but also contribute to maintaining political security, social order and safety, territorial sovereignty and national border security. — VNS