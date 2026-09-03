Nearly 13,500 flights handled safely during five-day National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI — During the five-day National Day holiday, from August 29 to September 2, the number of flights handled through Vietnamese airspace managed by the Việt Nam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM) increased compared with the same period last year.

A report from the Air Traffic Flow Coordination Centre showed that the VATM handled 13,482 flights over the holiday, averaging 2,696 flights per day.

These included 7,885 departing and arriving flights and 5,597 overflights.

Compared with the same period last year, total traffic rose by 1,073 flights, or nearly 8.7 per cent. Departing and arriving flights increased by 11 per cent, while overflights rose by 5.5 per cent.

The highest daily traffic was recorded on August 29, with more than 2,800 flights, an increase of 260 flights, or 10.12 per cent, compared with the same day last year.

Air traffic remained high over the following days, ranging from 2,590 to 2,710 flights per day, with 2,702 flights recorded on September 2.

Flights were concentrated at Tân Sơn Nhất, Nội Bài and Đà Nẵng international airports.

At Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, the highest number of take-offs and landings was recorded on August 29, at 766. During peak operating periods, traffic reached approximately 46 take-offs or landings per hour on August 29, 44 per hour on August 30 and 48 per hour on August 31.

At Nội Bài International Airport, the highest figure was 691 take-offs and landings on August 29, with peak traffic reaching approximately 42 per hour.

Đà Nẵng International Airport maintained high traffic throughout the five-day period, recording its highest figure of 309 take-offs and landings on September 1.

High traffic density in key areas placed significant demands on air traffic organisation and management, particularly during periods when traffic increased rapidly or operating capacity was affected by weather conditions, the VATM said.

During the holiday, showers, thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong gusts occurred in several areas, affecting operating capacity. At Nội Bài, adverse weather in the late afternoon and evening of August 29 reduced approach and landing capacity.

The VATM stressed that traffic regulation measures were carried out when necessary to balance demand with available operating capacity, prevent congestion and minimise knock-on effects on flight operations.

At the approach control centres at Tân Sơn Nhất and Nội Bài airports, coordination with the airports was strengthened under the Airport Collaborative Decision-Making mechanism. This helped organise aircraft departures in line with available operating capacity and limit congestion on taxiways and aprons.

The Air Traffic Flow Coordination Centre maintained round-the-clock staffing and took the lead in preparing and distributing daily air traffic flow management plans.

These plans were developed through collaborative decision-making with air traffic management facilities, airports and airlines, helping ensure stable operations and preventing incidents or threats to safety related to air traffic flow coordination.

“With traffic increasing by nearly 8.7 per cent compared with the same period last year, these results further demonstrate VATM’s organisational, operational and coordination capabilities in maintaining the provision of safe, orderly, continuous and efficient air navigation services, meeting the aviation sector’s operational requirements during the peak period,” VATM leaders confirmed. — VNS