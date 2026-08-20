Đồng Tháp Province uses digital tools to modernise agriculture

ĐỒNG THÁP — Đồng Tháp Province is accelerating the application of digital technology and high-tech solutions in agricultural production to improve productivity, traceability, and the value of farm products.

It is in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 issued in December 2024 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province has applied digital technologies in agricultural management and production, including the development of agricultural data platforms, smart irrigation systems, drones, mechanisation and automation, according to Lê Hà Luân, director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment.

These applications have helped reduce production costs, increase productivity, improve information transparency and raise the value of agricultural product chains.

The digitalisation of growing areas for traceability purposes has also been promoted, particularly for key fruit and aquatic products.

As of June 2026, the province had 314 agricultural co-operatives and more than 120 community-based farmers clubs, and more than 79,000 of their 95,000 members and workers had basic knowledge of digital technology and skills and being able to use smart devices for production and business.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has worked with relevant agencies to train and guide nearly 300 co-operatives, or more than 70 per cent of the total number, in using information technology.

A total of 229 co-operatives and community-based farmers clubs have so far been granted planting-area codes for domestic and export markets.

They include 208 co-operatives with 173,000ha and 21 community-based farmers clubs with more than 1,300ha.

Information technology is used in about 60 per cent of the establishment and management of planting-area and packing-facility codes to monitor pests, food safety and traceability.

Đồng Tháp, the country’s largest fruit producer, has 134,000ha with fruits like durian, dragon fruit, green-skinned and pink flesh grapefruit, mango and jackfruit. — VNS