Resolution 19: a new development model for Việt Nam
August 20, 2026 - 17:15
Resolution 19-NQ/TW charts a new development path for Vietnam, built on self-reliance, innovation, human-centred development, sustainability and global integration, with the ultimate goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.
The Việt Nam Private Hospital Association officially launched the Executive Board of its Southern Chapter for the 2026-29 term on August 19 in HCM City, marking a key milestone in consolidating private healthcare resources and promoting international integration.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng called on the community to enhance mutual trust, understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation, thus contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
The participants agreed to continue discussions to identify specific areas and projects for cooperation, while connecting Israeli experts, businesses and research institutions with suitable partners in Việt Nam.
With no salaries or fixed pay, residents of Nhơn Hải village have spent years diving into the sea to remove rubbish, protect coral reefs and rescue sea turtles. Their quiet work is helping restore marine life, while protecting the natural resources and tourism on which the coastal community depends.
The facility, where a fire killed three people and injured three others on Wednesday, had violated fire prevention and fighting regulations and had been ordered to suspend operations since October 2021.
The Ministry of Home Affairs directed agencies and units to proactively organise duty rosters and working arrangements in a reasonable manner to ensure continuous operations and effective service for organisations and the people.
Preventing diseases early and at source is one of the key orientations set out by the Politburo in Resolution 72. Helping people change their behaviour, choose appropriate diets and maintain healthy lifestyles should begin even before diseases emerge, she said.