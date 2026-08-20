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Resolution 19: a new development model for Việt Nam

August 20, 2026 - 17:15
Resolution 19-NQ/TW charts a new development path for Vietnam, built on self-reliance, innovation, human-centred development, sustainability and global integration, with the ultimate goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

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Volunteer divers fight to bring reefs back to life

With no salaries or fixed pay, residents of Nhơn Hải village have spent years diving into the sea to remove rubbish, protect coral reefs and rescue sea turtles. Their quiet work is helping restore marine life, while protecting the natural resources and tourism on which the coastal community depends.

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