Lê Quý Đôn Award to be developed into prestigious science, technology prize in Hưng Yên

HƯNG YÊN — The northern province of Hưng Yên has issued a plan for the 2026 Lê Quý Đôn Award in science and technology, with the aim of gradually establishing it as a prestigious and influential science and technology award in the province.

According to the provincial Department of Science and Technology, the initiative seeks to raise awareness among authorities, sectors, the scientific community, businesses and the public of the significance and value of the award, while demonstrating Hưng Yên's commitment to science and technology, innovation and the development of high-quality human resources.

It is also intended to promote a culture of research and innovation and recognise outstanding contributions by scientists, businesses and research organisations. The plan places emphasis on bringing notable research works, their authors and their practical applications closer to the public, thereby attracting greater interest from the scientific community, businesses, research institutes, universities and other organisations and individuals with outstanding research achievements.

The 2026 award, named after one of the greatest Vietnamese scholars in history, will recognise outstanding works in four fields: natural sciences, engineering and technology; medical and pharmaceutical sciences; agricultural sciences; and social sciences and humanities.

The province will also conduct outreach campaigns to encourage nominations, approach eligible authors, scientists, businesses and organisations, and provide guidance on eligibility, qualifying works, assessment criteria, application requirements, submission procedures, and deadlines.

Notably, outstanding works and their authors will be featured through a dedicated ‘Lê Quý Đôn Award Stories’ series, highlighting the research journey, real-world problems addressed, innovative aspects, scientific value, practical effectiveness and contributions of each work.

During the award evaluation process, information will be disclosed only to an appropriate extent to ensure that publicity does not affect the independence and objectivity of the selection process. Once the results are announced, the Department of Science and Technology will prepare press releases introducing the winning works and authors, while producing interviews, features, photographs and videos of the award ceremony.

Communications will be carried out through the press, digital platforms, direct outreach and visual media. The department plans to establish a ‘2026 Lê Quý Đôn Award’ section on its website.

The communication plan will be implemented in five stages, beginning with the launch campaign in July and August 2026, followed by outreach and application collection, communications during the evaluation process, announcement of results and the award ceremony, and post-award communications.

A more systematic communications strategy is expected to raise the profile of the Lê Quý Đôn Award among the scientific community, helping it gradually become a prestigious prize that attracts high-quality research projects and contributes to advancing science and technology and innovation in Hưng Yên. — VNS