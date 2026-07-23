Border guards help repair kindergarten in Cao Bằng

CAO BẰNG — Workers and border guards in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng are working around the clock to repair a kindergarten for children in Cốc Pằng Commune, located in the centre of the province.

While construction work started only about a month ago, the new Cốc Pàng Kindergarten is expected to open in time for the start of the new school year in September.

The repairs aim to make the school more resilient to bad weather, since its old infrastructure had become troublesome for pupils and the teachers whenever a storm came.

“Every time we heard news of a tropical depression or storm coming, our hearts sank,” said Lý Thị Bích, one of the teachers.

“At times like that, we had to quickly move desks, chairs and learning materials to keep them safe while it rains, and also to protect our students.

“I’m very happy to see the repairs. From next school year, I won't have to worry so much every time the rainy season comes.”

The school will be expanded to cover nearly 700sq.m where three classrooms, two administrative offices and a kitchen will be built, as well as restrooms, a fenced playground and other supporting facilities.

The construction is funded through social contributions and with the support of Minister of Public Security, General Lương Tam Quang.

About 35 per cent of the work has been completed so far, with the foundations and perimeter walls built. Steel frames for the classrooms are going to be erected in the next few weeks.

Not only creating a safer space for the pupils, the repairs are also expected to help sustain their parents’ efforts to keep them in school while they work on farms during the day.

Nông Trung Hậu is one of those pupils, coming from a farming family of the Nùng ethnic community whose income depends on growing maize and raising pigs.

“I walk to class every day with my older siblings,” he said.

“Occasionally, when my mother has time, or on rainy days when the roads are muddy, she will take me to school.

“I really like going to school because I get to meet my teachers and friends.”

Hậu’s mother, Chu Thị Quậy, added: “Our house is about six or seven kilometres away, but we try our best to send our children to school.

“I hope the new school will be completed soon so that the children will have a sturdy classroom, one that doesn't leak in the rainy season and isn't cold in the winter, so that we can work without worries.”

Coordinated efforts

From the very beginning, the construction has been supported by officers and soldiers from the three communal border guard posts of Cốc Pàng, Xuân Trường and Cô Ba.

They transferred, loaded, unloaded building materials, levelled the ground, and did many other labour-intensive tasks.

Captain Hoàng Văn Khánh from the Cốc Pàng border guard post said: “As soldiers, we understand the hardships that teachers and students face in the highlands. So we want to do our best to get the school built and put it into use as soon as possible."

Site commander Nguyễn Hải Quý added: “The mountainous terrain and unpredictable weather have made construction quite difficult. But with the joint efforts of the border guard forces, the project's progress is on schedule.”

The repairs are timely support that will not only give the children better learning facilities and enhance the quality of education, but also motivate teachers to do their job, said the kindergarten’s principal Trần Lê Na.

“It encourages us to love our profession more and feel secure doing our job in this remote area,” she said.

“With the care and support from the authorities and border guards here, we no longer feel alone in our journey of imparting knowledge to the children.” — VNS