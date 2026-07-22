Youth help keep history alive through creative initiatives

HÀ NỘI — As the memories of war gradually recede into the past, a growing number of young Vietnamese are finding new ways to preserve and share the nation's historical legacy.

Moving beyond textbooks and classroom lessons, they are embracing creative, accessible approaches that help bring history closer to younger generations and foster a deeper appreciation of peace and national pride.

Among them is Mai Phú Hảo, born in 2008 in An Biên commune of the southern province of An Giang, who has amassed a collection of more than 700 wartime artefacts spanning different periods of Việt Nam's history. His collection ranges from iron helmets and military uniforms to items weathered by time, each carrying its own story of the bygone days.

Hảo said his interest began in 2017, when he was in the fourth grade. Curious after hearing stories about the war, he wanted to learn what Vietnamese soldiers had used, how their uniforms had evolved and how military equipment had changed over the years. That curiosity soon developed into a long-term passion for collecting historic memorabilia.

Among his treasured possessions, the item that touches him most is an old newspaper reporting the passing of President Hồ Chí Minh. Hảo said the newspaper not only commemorates a pivotal moment in the nation's history but also serves as a personal reminder of the late leader's enduring example.

Building the collection has required years of research, travel and networking with fellow collectors.

Many artefacts have been lost over time or lack information about their origins, making the search challenging. Undeterred, Hảo has also taught himself restoration techniques, repairing damaged helmets, uniforms and model weapons. Some restored items have since been displayed at local museums and martyrs' memorial sites.

For Hảo, preserving these objects also means preserving the stories of the generations who fought and sacrificed for national independence. He hopes that when young people encounter such artefacts, they will see them as reflections of history and reminders that today's peace came at a tremendous cost.

Many young people are also using digital storytelling to reinterpret history from a contemporary perspective. One notable example is "Chuyện thời bình" (Stories in Peacetime), a project developed by students from the Academy of Journalism and Communication.

Rather than focusing solely on wartime battles or familiar historical milestones, the project highlights the lives of veterans in peacetime, exploring their families, careers and continued contributions to society. Through these personal stories, the students hope to make history more relatable and meaningful for younger audiences.

Project leader Văn Gia Khánh shared that the initiative seeks to shift attention from historical events alone to the people who shaped them.

The project features three main content series: one profiling veterans who continue serving the country in peacetime; another documenting the memories of wounded veterans receiving care at rehabilitation centres in Nghệ An and Bắc Ninh provinces; and a third honouring doctors, nurses and caregivers whose daily work continues the tradition of expressing gratitude towards those who served the nation.

The team has complemented its digital content with photobooks, exhibitions and interactive experiences to engage young audiences more effectively. These formats, Khánh said, allow historical memories to be presented in vivid and accessible ways and offer fresh perspectives on the lives of veterans after the war.

In addition to "Chuyện thời bình", other history-themed projects such as "Gen Z and Vietnamese History", "Star on the Cap" and "Patriotism in the New Era" demonstrate how Việt Nam's younger generation is finding innovative ways to preserve historical memory, nurture gratitude for past sacrifices and reinforce the enduring value of peace. — VNA/VNS