Đông Đô Hospital performs free corneal transplants for two needy patients

HÀ NỘI — Đông Đô Hospital in Hà Nội recently performed free corneal transplant surgeries for two impoverished patients.

The two patients, 34-year-old N.T.V.H. and 14-year-old Đ.H.T., both suffer from severe corneal disease. They both come from disadvantaged backgrounds and have been waiting a long time for a corneal transplant. Donated corneas were supplied through the National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation.

For many years, N.T.V.H. lived with severe vision impairment following an eye injury, which has significantly impacted her daily life and ability to care for her family. Due to financial hardship, she had not previously had the opportunity to access appropriate treatment.

Years ago, she suffered a corneal ulcer after a tree branch pierced her eye. The injury subsequently worsened, leading to corneal perforation, extensive scarring and significant internal adhesions. The medical team discovered that the entire lens had become opaque, necessitating a combined procedure to transplant the cornea and replace the lens.

H. said that she was truly surprised to learn she would receive financial assistance from Đông Đô Hospital for a corneal transplant.

"Having the chance to undergo a corneal transplant gives me hope that I will be able to see more clearly and take better care of my children," she said.

Meanwhile, Đ.H.T. suffered from severe vision loss due to a corneal condition that significantly impacted his studies and daily life. After multiple examinations, the patient was told to undergo a corneal transplant.

According to Associate Professor Dr Hoàng Thị Minh Châu, patient T. suffered from keratoconus accompanied by an allergic condition. Frequent eye rubbing accelerated the disease's progression, leading to progressive corneal deformity and severe vision loss. When corrective lenses no longer improved vision, the patient was indicated for the transplant surgery.

"This is a case with a good potential for vision recovery. If the graft remains stable and the post-operative care proceeds smoothly, the patient's vision could improve significantly, enabling them to continue their studies and lead a normal life," said Dr Châu.

The medical team has successfully completed corneal transplants for both patients. Both patients are currently undergoing continued monitoring and care in accordance with professional protocols to assess the status of the grafts and the recovery of visual function.

Đông Đô Hospital Executive Director Dr Đinh Thị Phương Thủy said: "After treating so many patients over the years, we have found that every corneal transplant evokes very special emotions. Not only I, but the entire team at Đông Đô Hospital, feel a deep sense of happiness in serving as a bridge to restore sight to patients who have waited so long."

She added: "We hope to continue spreading this spirit of sharing and to help bring the gift of sight to even more patients in the future."

Corneal transplantation is a crucial treatment for cases of severe corneal damage in which other treatments or corrective lenses no longer improve vision. However, the opportunity to undergo the procedure depends heavily on the availability of donor corneas.

Đông Đô Hospital is one of three medical facilities in Việt Nam to operate a certified tissue and eye bank.

The hospital has made a strategic investment in an internationally standardised tissue bank and has collaborated with leading global experts to adopt advanced corneal preservation technologies.

With a team of highly skilled doctors, modern equipment and tissue banks meeting international standards, Vietnamese patients will no longer need to travel abroad for treatment, significantly reducing costs. — VNS