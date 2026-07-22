Accommodation providers required to register foreign guests' temporary residence immediately upon arrival

HÀ NỘI — Accommodation providers that host foreign nationals overnight will be required to register their temporary residence under a Ministry of Public Security circular that takes effect on July 24.

Under the ministry's Circular 87, registration must be completed immediately after a foreign guest arrives at the accommodation.

Responsibility for making the declaration rests with the owner of the accommodation, its legal representative or another authorised person.

The temporary residence declaration must include the foreign guest's full name, gender, date of birth, nationality and passport number or other valid international travel document.

It must also include the validity period of their temporary residence certificate, temporary residence extension or temporary residence card issued by a relevant authority, and the expected duration of their stay at the accommodation.

Accommodation providers are required to submit temporary residence declarations either electronically or by using a paper declaration form.

For electronic submissions, the declarant must set up a user account with the electronic temporary residence declaration system at tbltkbtt.bocongan.gov.vn and provide the required information relating to both the accommodation establishment and the declarant.

If any information associated with the account changes, the declarant must promptly update it on the electronic system.

The declarant is responsible for safeguarding the account, ensuring its security and the accuracy for all information submitted through it.

If the account is compromised, misused or becomes inaccessible, the declarant must immediately notify commune police.

Commune authorities will receive electronic temporary residence declarations for foreign nationals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Border guard stations will use accounts issued by relevant authorities under the ministry to access information on foreign nationals staying at accommodation in border areas and other localities associated with border regions, including commune-level administrative units, tourist and service areas, special administrative areas or other economic zones.

Where border guard stations do not yet have the necessary infrastructure to access the electronic system, commune-level police will be responsible for promptly notifying them of the temporary residence information of foreign nationals.

If temporary residence is declared using a paper form, the declarant must accurately complete Form NA17, issued along with the Ministry of Public Security's Circular 04, on forms relating to the entry, exit and residence of foreign nationals in Việt Nam, as amended by Circulars 57, 22 and 70.

The completed form must be submitted directly to commune-level police within 12 hours of the foreign guest's arrival, or within 24 hours for accommodation in remote or mountainous areas.

Before the original form is submitted within the prescribed time frame, its contents must be sent immediately to commune police using an appropriate means of communication.

Police will accept paper-based temporary residence declarations around the clock, seven days a week.

Under Decree 282/2025/NĐ-CP, hotels, guesthouses and other accommodation providers that fail to notify authorities of guests' temporary residence are deemed to have breached regulations on residence management and may face administrative penalties depending on the number of guests involved.

Individuals face fines of VNĐ2-4 million (US$77-154) for failing to report the temporary residence of one to three guests; VNĐ4-8 million ($154-308) for failing to report four to eight guests; and VNĐ8-12 million ($308–462) for failing to report nine or more guests.

These penalties apply to individuals.

Organisations that commit the same violations are subject to fines twice those imposed on individuals. — VNS