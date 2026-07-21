Lâm Đồng records two deaths from hand, foot and mouth disease

LÂM ĐỒNG — The central province of Lâm Đồng has recorded a sharp increase in hand, foot, and mouth disease this year, with two deaths reported in Tà Năng Commune, according to the provincial Department of Health.

The province has recorded 3,072 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease since the beginning of the year, representing a sharp increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The two fatalities caused by the Enterovirus 71 (EV71) strain were recorded between June and July.

Epidemiological investigations into two child deaths caused by hand, foot, and mouth disease in the province revealed that late detection, inadequate monitoring, and delayed medical response were primary contributing factors, according to the department.

The department has issued an urgent directive calling on localities and medical facilities to step up disease surveillance, ensure early detection, and promptly manage infection cases across the province.

The provincial Centre for Disease Control has been instructed to closely monitor the epidemiological situation, conduct risk assessments, and advise response plans.

The centre will step up surveillance in high-risk zones, outbreak clusters, ethnic minority communities, and areas with high concentrations of young children.

Concurrently, public health campaigns will be intensified across mass media, social networks, and grassroots broadcasting systems.

Communications focus on guiding parents, caregivers, and preschool teachers to recognise early symptoms, maintain personal and environmental hygiene, and disinfect toys and household surfaces.

Medical facilities must enhance inter-department consultations for early detection of severe cases and ensure full preparedness regarding personnel, medicine, supplies, and emergency equipment as caseloads surge.

In Tà Năng Commune, chairman of the commune People’s Committee has been directed to coordinate a comprehensive response with health authorities.

The commune has mobilised all local departments, educational institutions, and the commune health station to prevent infection and additional fatalities.

Additionally, a screening campaign will be launched to inspect all children under the age of five in outbreak areas, enabling immediate detection and guidance for mild cases within the community.

Chloramine B disinfectant will be supplied to households and health officials will supervise caregivers on personal hygiene, handwashing with soap, and proper disinfection of toys and household items. —VNS