Government earmarks $1.9m for Lai Châu’s flood recovery efforts

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng on July 20 signed a decision approving an emergency allocation of VNĐ50 billion (US$1.9 million) from the central budget contingency reserve to help the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu recover from damage caused by recent floods.

Under the decision, the Lai Châu provincial People's Committee is responsible for balancing its local budget and combining the central financial support with other lawful funding sources to implement urgent disaster recovery measures in accordance with current regulations.

The provincial authorities are also requested to ensure that the additional funding is managed and used in a transparent, accountable and efficient manner, for the intended purposes and eligible beneficiaries, in full compliance with the law on the state budget and other relevant legal provisions.

Measures must be taken to prevent wastefulness, losses and misconduct in the use of public funds.

Lai Châu is required to report on the allocation and use of the emergency funding to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and other relevant agencies for summation and submission to the Prime Minister.

Recent flash floods and landslides killed six residents in Lai Châu province, while two people remain missing and 10 others were injured.

The disasters destroyed 28 houses, damaged a further 224 homes and affected more than 408 hectares of rice and other crops. Livestock production and infrastructure also sustained extensive damage.

As of noon on July 20, total losses in the province were estimated at more than VNĐ270 billion, a sharp increase from earlier assessments. Muong Than commune alone accounted for around VNĐ120 billion in damage.— VNA/VNS