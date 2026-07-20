Hope after the floods

After devastating flash floods devastated Mường Than Commune in Lai Châu Province, relief efforts are bringing hope to affected communities. Volunteers, rescue teams, armed forces and local authorities are delivering essential supplies, supporting search operations and helping families rebuild their lives.
After 125 days of the “500 day and night” campaign, authorities have recovered 1,414 sets of martyrs’ remains in Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, while accelerating DNA sampling, mine clearance and efforts to identify unknown soldiers.
HCM City is expanding its home-based and neighbourhood public service initiatives, bringing administrative procedures directly to residents to reduce travel times and accelerate the transition to digital governance.
Seventeen Airbus A321neo aircraft operated by Vietnamese airlines remain grounded due to a prolonged shortage of Pratt & Whitney engines, although the number of affected jets has fallen from a year earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said.
As communities in Lai Châu recover from devastating flash floods, volunteers, police officers and residents from neighbouring communes have joined hands to prepare and deliver hot meals and essential supplies to displaced families and frontline relief workers, offering comfort amid the destruction.
Vice Chairman of the Việt Nam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment Trần Văn Miều said Việt Nam has undergone a fundamental shift in its development philosophy, moving away from a model centred on exploiting natural resources for economic growth towards one founded on sustainable development.
Alongside opportunities for learning, work and social connection, the digital environment also poses many challenges for women. Risks such as fraud, breaches of personal data and gender‑based violence that employ technology are becoming increasingly sophisticated.
To gradually resolve the problem, since last year, the city started a project to dredge, build infrastructure and improve the environment on the North bank of the Đôi Canal with a total investment from the city budget.