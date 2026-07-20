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Hope after the floods

July 20, 2026 - 18:07
After devastating flash floods devastated Mường Than Commune in Lai Châu Province, relief efforts are bringing hope to affected communities. Volunteers, rescue teams, armed forces and local authorities are delivering essential supplies, supporting search operations and helping families rebuild their lives.

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Warm meals offer comfort in flood-ravaged commune

As communities in Lai Châu recover from devastating flash floods, volunteers, police officers and residents from neighbouring communes have joined hands to prepare and deliver hot meals and essential supplies to displaced families and frontline relief workers, offering comfort amid the destruction.

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