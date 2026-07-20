HCM City brings public services directly to residents’ doorsteps

HCM CITY — HCM City is expanding its home-based and neighbourhood public service initiatives, bringing administrative procedures directly to residents to reduce travel times and accelerate the transition to digital governance.

The move represents a major shift in the local government's approach, with authorities proactively reaching out to citizens to process applications, offer guidance, and resolve issues at the grassroots level.

On a recent evening in Bà Điểm Commune, officials and civil servants from the local Public Administrative Service Centre began a second shift outside normal office hours.

Their destinations were the homes of residents affected by the Lê Quang Đạo Road (formerly National Highway 22) expansion project, who required urgent assistance with home repairs, construction permits, and renovations.

Inside each residence, a temporary "service counter" was set up.

Officials guided residents through the complex paperwork, explained the required documentation, and outlined the processing steps.

Lê Thị Ngọc Cẩm, a local resident, expressed her satisfaction with the commune’s proactive approach. She said receiving assistance at home after office hours eliminated the need to travel and wait in line, giving her family confidence that their applications were correctly prepared from the outset.

Nguyễn Văn Hậu, director of the Ba Điểm Commune Public Administrative Service Centre, said the unit is providing after-hours, home-based support from 5:30pm to 7:30pm every Thursday throughout July.

"Offering services outside normal working hours reflects a flexible approach that better accommodates residents' work and daily schedules," Hậu said.

Similarly, Thái Mỹ Commune has launched a home-based signature authentication service.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, as well as after hours, commune officials visit the homes of policy beneficiaries, elderly residents, and people with disabilities.

According to local leaders, most requests involve authorisation to collect pensions and social allowances.

The model aims to drastically shorten processing times and enhance local administrative reform.

Digitising neighbourhoods

Administrative support is also being decentralised to community hubs.

Every weekend since June, community gathering places across An Hội Đông Ward have seen high turnout as members of the "Digital Summer" youth volunteer team, alongside ward officials, help residents navigate online procedures.

Nguyễn Thị Xuân, a resident of Neighborhood 24, said she was delighted to submit her application online and receive an appointment slip without having to visit the ward’s administrative centre.

Meanwhile, Hóc Môn Commune has introduced a "Public Services at Hamlets" model, focusing on 11 core online public services covering civil registration, construction, land administration, and judicial affairs.

Nguyễn Thị Thúy Vân, deputy director of the commune's Public Administrative Service Centre, said local officials and youth volunteers are helping residents use their mobile devices to create digital accounts, submit applications electronically, and make online payments.

The initiative has already assisted hundreds of residents, with many applications now processed entirely online.

Elderly citizens have welcomed the attentive support, while those less familiar with technology are being guided step-by-step.

Local authorities said that these grassroots initiatives demonstrate that administrative reform in the city is becoming increasingly practical, with public satisfaction now serving as the ultimate measure of success. — VNS