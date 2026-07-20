HCM City proposes free textbook loans for all students

HCM CITY — HCM City’s Department of Education and Training has submitted a proposal to relevant agencies seeking feedback on a plan to provide free textbooks to all students from the 2026-27 school year through a citywide borrowing and return system.

Under the initial roadmap, the free textbook loan policy was only scheduled to cover students in grades 1, 6, and 10 from the 2026-27 school year, before gradually expanding to cover all grades by 2029.

However, the new universal proposal will immediately expand eligibility to all students from grades 1 through 12 at both public and private schools across the city.

The policy will also apply to learners enrolled in lower and upper secondary continuing education programmes, as well as literacy programmes.

In addition, the department has proposed providing free national defence and security education textbooks starting from the 2027-28 school year.

The total estimated budget required to implement the universal textbook programme is VNĐ567 billion (US$22.3 million), covering the city's population of approximately 2.5 million students.

If approved, the department will work with local authorities to compile citywide textbook demand and submit an annual forecast plan to the municipal People's Committee for approval by October 30 each year, serving as the basis for subsequent State budget estimates.

Schools will be responsible for lending textbooks through their libraries at the beginning of each school year or semester, ensuring all books are distributed no later than 15 days before the start of the school year.

Students must return all borrowed textbooks within 15 working days after the end of the school year, or when transferring schools or withdrawing.

The department will coordinate the transfer of textbooks among school libraries at the same education level through an interconnected system to maximise the use of public assets before approving new purchases.

The State budget will allocate annual funding within regular operating expenditures to replace textbooks damaged through normal wear and tear.

Schools will also be allowed to purchase reserve textbooks equivalent to no more than 10 per cent of actual demand.

The proposal explicitly outlines compensation policies regarding lost or severely damaged textbooks due to subjective student errors.

Students or legal guardians must prioritise compensating the school with a new textbook of the exact same type and edition.

If an identical replacement cannot be provided, cash compensation will be calculated based on the textbook's duration of use: 80 per cent of the value if used for less than one year; 50 per cent if used for between one and three years; and 20 per cent if used for between three and five years.

No compensation is required for textbooks that have been in use for more than five years.

English as a second language

The details of the expanded textbook proposal were presented during a working session on July 17 between the National Assembly's Culture and Education Committee and the municipal People’s Committee.

During the session, the department also reported on preparations for an ambitious project called "Making English the second language in schools for the 2026-35 period, with a vision to 2045".

As part of the initial phase, the department surveyed the English language proficiency of nearly 50,300 public school teachers at 178 testing locations to establish data for future training and personnel recruitment.

The roadmap for the scheme includes three phases.

During the 2026-30 phase, the city will focus on building foundations across all educational institutions.

Goals include ensuring 30 to 40 per cent of administrators and teachers complete English proficiency training, 40 per cent of schools adopt English-medium teaching methodologies, and 20 per cent of schools begin teaching specific academic subjects in English.

In the 2031-35 phase, implementation will broaden citywide.

The city aims for 100 per cent of target administrators and teachers to meet proficiency standards, while 50 per cent of schools will deploy customised English-taught programmes.

For the final 2036-45 phase, the focus will be on mainstreaming and modernising the environment.

By 2045, the city aims to have 60 to 70 per cent of educational institutions successfully implementing integrated English curricula. — VNS