Five killed, two injured in pig farm accident

HÀ NỘI — Five people were killed and two others were injured in an accident at a pig farm operated by Dabaco Thanh Hóa Co., Ltd. in the central Thanh Hóa Province on Saturday.

According to local authorities, a worker was electrocuted while carrying out electrical repair work at the farm at around 5.30pm and fell into a pit.

Several co-workers entered the pit in an attempt to rescue him, but were overcome by a lack of oxygen, leaving five people dead and two others injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The farm is part of a breeding and commercial pig farming project operated by Dabaco Thanh Hóa Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Dabaco Group.

The project, with a total investment of VNĐ773 billion, was approved by the Thanh Hóa Province People's Committee in 2021 and covers an area of more than 50ha.

Designed to house 5,600 breeding sows, the farm has an annual production capacity of more than 158,000 market pigs. The company began stocking the farm with pigs in October 2022. — VNS