Ministry declares emergency over storm damage on Hồ Chí Minh Road

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has declared a natural disaster emergency on a section of Hồ Chí Minh Road running through Tuyên Quang Province.

Successive heavy rainfall events have caused severe damage to transport infrastructure at the Km115+000 position, where the road overlaps with National Highway 2C, within the management jurisdiction of Road Management Zone I.

The decision was made to ensure the safety of people and vehicles using the road, given the extent of deformation to the infrastructure caused by extreme weather.

According to reports on natural disaster developments and forecasts issued by the Tuyên Quang Provincial Hydrometeorological Station and the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the area was subjected to multiple successive heavy rainfall events between June 1 and June 30.

In response, the Ministry of Construction has directed relevant agencies and units to implement remedial measures in line with their assigned functions and responsibilities. The Department for Roads of Việt Nam (DRVN) and Road Management Zone I have been tasked with leading the review and assessment of road infrastructure damage, identifying repair solutions, and issuing an Emergency Construction Order to address the consequences of the natural disaster in accordance with the law. Once emergency construction works are complete, the DRVN is to report back to the ministry as the basis for considering a declaration that the emergency has ended.

The Director General of the Department for Roads of Việt Nam and the Director of Road Management Zone I are accountable to the Minister of Construction for reports on damage to transport infrastructure at Km115+000 caused by heavy rainfall in June 2026.

Both officials are also to immediately organise efforts to address the natural disaster consequences, manage congestion, and ensure traffic flow at a locally flooded section between Km124+600 and Km128 on Hồ Chí Minh Road, where the route overlaps with National Highway 2.

The Transport and Road Safety Division of the Ministry of Construction is responsible for urging and directing relevant agencies and units in implementing measures to address the damage to road transport infrastructure. — VNS