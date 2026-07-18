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HCM City proposes free health insurance for seniors from 60 years old

July 18, 2026 - 08:28
HCM City plans to expand its subsidy scheme to cover 100 per cent of health insurance premiums for residents aged between 60 and under 65.

 

An elderly resident in HCM City receives a free health check-up. HCM City plans to expand its subsidy scheme to cover 100 per cent of health insurance premiums for residents aged between 60 and under 65. — VNS Photo Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — HCM City plans to expand its subsidy scheme to cover 100 per cent of health insurance premiums for residents aged between 60 and under 65.

It is part of efforts to achieve universal health insurance coverage and ensure comprehensive healthcare for the elderly.

The proposal aligns with the guidelines of the Party and State regarding adaptation to population ageing, as well as the care for the elderly.

If approved by the municipal People's Council, the policy will benefit approximately 195,918 residents aged between 60 and under 65 with an estimated annual expenditure of more than VNĐ267 billion (over US$10 million).

It will raise the city’s health insurance coverage rate to over 95 per cent in 2026, moving towards the goal of universal health insurance coverage by 2030.

The city currently grants full subsidies for citizens aged between 65 and under 75.

After more than five months of implementing the city’s Resolution No 56/2025/NQ-HĐND, which regulates health insurance premium subsidies for elderly citizens aged 65 to under 75 and students, the city has issued health insurance cards to 276,208 residents aged between 65 and under 75, according to the HCM City Social Security Office.

During the period, this group accounted for around 1.47 million medical examination and treatment visits, with the Health Insurance Fund covering total costs of over VNĐ1.08 trillion ($41 million).

The social security agency assessed that the policy has enabled elderly citizens to access medical services earlier and reduced their healthcare expenses, which in particular benefits freelance workers, individuals with unstable incomes, or those facing difficult circumstances.

The implementation of the resolution has also received positive feedback from the public, contributing to the enhanced efficiency of social welfare policies and elderly healthcare services across the city. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HCM City Elderly residents free health checks health insurance

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