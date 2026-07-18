Labour market needs to change to attract more employees

HCM CITY — Thousands of jobs are waiting to be filled in HCM City, yet many young people remain unemployed — or unwilling to accept the opportunities available. Behind that paradox lies a labour market undergoing a profound shift.

Currently, thousands of workers are needed on production lines, but there is a shortage of applicants.

Recruiting is more difficult than ever, even though businesses are offering training from day one and are willing to sign direct contracts while providing full insurance and benefits. Some businesses have even raised salaries, increased allowances, improved the working environment and expanded the benefits on offer.

The situation at PouYuen Company is a case in point.

Earlier this year, the company posted advertisements to recruit over 4,000 workers, but it has not seen nearly enough applicants, despite the fact that no experience or skills are required.

PouYuen’s trade union president Củ Phát Nghiệp said that, along with offering stable incomes, the firm would also provide benefits such as a 13th-month salary, 24/7 accident insurance, support for child care and shuttle buses. Yet these were still failing to attract candidates as expected.

Lý Kim Chi, president of the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, said the reason was a change in mindset among job seekers.

“The industrial production working environment is not attracting labourers, especially younger ones, who tend to prefer jobs in the gig economy, such as goods delivery, ride-sharing or freelancing, because they have more autonomy with working eight to 12-hour shifts in a factory,” Chi said.

According to statistics from the city’s Job Service Centre, in the first half of this year, businesses needed 30,000 employees, but only 23,000 people were looking for jobs.

This shortage is taking place amid a recovery in production and rising investment capital inflows into the southern region, placing greater recruitment pressure on businesses during the peak production period towards the end of the year.

However, the labour market is not just lacking workers; it is lacking a specific type of employee.

A survey by the city’s Job Service Centre shows that the labour shortage is uneven across occupations. While many technical fields are in need of workers, there is an oversupply of candidates for office jobs.

Trần Anh Tuấn, vice president of the Vocational Training Association, said that the mismatch between labour supply and demand was partly due to training structures not keeping pace with economic development.

In addition, more migrant workers are choosing to return to their hometowns, because they cannot afford the high costs of living in the city.

Changing priorities

Salary is no longer the sole measure of a good job.

In the past, income was often the decisive factor for those seeking jobs. Today, workers, especially young people, are looking for more from their employers.

Working conditions, promotion opportunities, work-life balance and overall quality of life have all surged in importance, drastically changing the shape of the labour market.

Minh Khôi from An Giang Province graduated from university one year ago and chose to be a ride-sharing driver.

Khôi said that, with his qualifications, he could have found a job, but the salary and working conditions did not meet his expectations.

"While looking for a suitable job, I'm driving to make ends meet. When I find the right job, I will quit this temporary job," Khôi said.

Many other university graduates have made the same choice as Khôi, demonstrating a significant shift in the labour market.

According to experts, the change became clearer after the COVID-19 pandemic and more recent economic fluctuations. After witnessing businesses cut staff or scale back production, workers tend to consider their options more carefully before making each career decision.

Closing the gap

The quality and adaptability of workers, and the connection between training and business needs, are becoming decisive factors.

As the largest labour market in the country, HCM City is making adjustments to form a new covenant between the State, businesses, training institutions and workers.

Meanwhile, digital transformation, automation and AI have dramatically changed the structure of work.

The demand for workers with technological skills, the ability to operate smart systems and experience in a digital environment is increasing, while many low-skilled jobs are gradually being replaced by machines.

According to Nguyễn Thụy Vũ, PhD, director of the HCM City Institute of Training and Advancement, the biggest challenge today is the gap between business requirements and the actual capabilities of workers.

There is also a gap in expectations between employees and businesses regarding the working environment, income, benefits and development opportunities.

“As the city promotes investment attraction in high technology, semiconductors, automation and green manufacturing, the need for highly skilled workers is increasingly urgent,” Vũ said.

“If training fails to keep up with market demand or businesses do not effectively participate in the workforce development process, the risk of some employees being left behind is very clear," he said.

According to Lương Thị Tới, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Home Affairs, the Labour and Employment Strategy for 2026-2030 aims to build a sustainable employment ecosystem. The strategy will improve job quality, strengthen training and boost skills for workers, especially groups affected by digital transformation, technology and industrial restructuring.

"Starting in 2027, the city will expand training programmes tailored to business demand in fields with strong demand for workers, such as precision mechanics, logistics, information technology and finance,” Tới said.

“A new feature of this model is that businesses will participate in building training programmes, assessing skills and hiring workers after training, thus forming a seamless pipeline from training to employment, ensuring job opportunities for learners and better meeting the needs of the labour market," she said.

Strengthening connections between management agencies, training institutions and businesses would contribute to narrowing the gap between training and practical needs, and create a foundation for employees to build long-term career development opportunities in a stable working environment, she added. — VNS