Lai Châu mobilises all resources for flood recovery in Mường Than Commune

LAI CHÂU — Authorities in the northern province of Lai Châu are mobilising all available resources to help Mường Than Commune recover from the devastating flash floods that swept through the area, focusing on restoring transport links, power supply and essential infrastructure while supporting affected residents.

The provincial Department of Construction, in coordination with Project Management Board No. 2 under the Ministry of Construction, has deployed personnel, heavy machinery, vehicles and construction materials to clear landslides and reopen National Highway 32 as quickly as possible, ensuring traffic can resume and preventing prolonged disruptions.

Excavators and other equipment are also being used to clear debris and redirect watercourses to restore damaged sections of the highway and help stabilise local communities after the disaster.

Lai Châu Power Company has dispatched engineers, workers, specialised equipment and machinery to repair the electricity network, while telecommunications providers are working to restore communications services.

As floodwaters receded and the rain eased, residents began returning to their homes to clean up thick layers of mud and debris left behind by the floods. Soldiers and police officers joined local people in clearing mud, rocks and fallen trees from houses and neighbourhoods.

The floods also buried large areas of farmland under millions of cubic metres of rocks and sediment, leaving a trail of destruction across the commune.

Although recovery efforts have entered their second day, water from upstream continues to flow into the area, posing ongoing challenges to relief and reconstruction work. — VNS