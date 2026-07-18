Unexploded wartime artillery shell safely removed from Quảng Trị construction site

QUẢNG TRỊ — A 105mm unexploded wartime artillery shell discovered at the construction site of the coastal road project connecting East-West Economic Corridor has been safely removed and disposed of in the central province of Quảng Trị.

The Triệu Bình Commune Military Command said on July 17 that the shell was found earlier the same day while workers were levelling the ground for the project in Triệu Đại village.

Construction workers immediately reported the discovery to the commune military command.

Upon receiving the information, the command informed local authorities, erected warning signs, and coordinated with the project's security force to cordon off and secure the site, preventing people and vehicles from entering the hazardous area.

The commune military command also notified the Mines Advisory Group (MAG)'s explosive ordnance disposal team to inspect and handle the unexploded ordnance.

Later the same day, the shell was safely recovered, removed from the site and disposed of in accordance with technical safety procedures, ensuring the safety of local residents, personnel involved in the operation, and construction activities. — VNA/VNS