Remains of 100 fallen soldiers recovered at HCM City park

HCM CITY – The Fallen Soldiers' Remains Recovery Team under the HCM City Military Command had recovered 100 sets of individual remains, two sets of collective remains, and a number of associated artefacts at Lê Thị Riêng Park (Hòa Hưng Ward, HCM City) as of 4pm on July 18, after 13 days of excavation, search and recovery work.

On July 18, the specialist search-and-recovery force operating at the park located, exhumed and recovered four sets of fallen soldiers' remains along with accompanying artefacts. The remains were processed in accordance with prescribed procedures and solemnly brought to lie in state at the Memorial Zone.

On July 17, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm visited Lê Thị Riêng Park to offer incense in tribute to heroic predecessors and fallen soldiers, and to visit and encourage the forces engaged in searching for and recovering remains at the site.

The top leader affirmed that for the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam, the search for, recovery of, and identification of fallen soldiers was a sacred duty to the Fatherland and to the people – the conscience and heartfelt wish of every Vietnamese person. The Vietnamese people and the Party would never forget those who had sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation; this was the moral principle and cultural tradition of Việt Nam.

Encouraging the forces on duty at the park, the head of the Party and State conveyed the message: "Every set of remains recovered today is not only the result of professional work, but also the return of a child to the Fatherland and to their family; the return of a piece of history; and an affirmation of the sacred Vietnamese moral values of 'Drinking water, remember its source' and 'Repaying those who have given'."

Lieutenant Colonel Lý Minh Vân, of the Fallen Soldiers' Remains Recovery Team, said the unit had made every effort to fulfil its mission, ensuring that each area searched was thoroughly cleared with no remains left behind.

With a spirit of perseverance and willingness to overcome all difficulties, the unit was resolved to complete its mission of searching for and recovering fallen soldiers' remains at Lê Thị Riêng Park, so as to meet the wishes of the soldiers' relatives and families, as well as to honour the trust placed in the unit by the leadership at all levels and by the people, said Vân. — VNS