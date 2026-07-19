Floods, landslides leave four dead in northern region

HÀ NỘI — Torrential rains, floods and landslides have left four people dead, four others missing and nine injured in the mountainous northern province of Lai Châu, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Sunday.

Although property damage was reported in a number of mountainous northern areas, all of the fatalities, missing persons and injuries were reported in Lai Châu, the ministry's Disaster and Dike Management Authority said.

A total of 21 houses collapsed, 144 were damaged, 275 households were evacuated and 64 homes were affected by flooding and landslides across the provinces of Lai Châu, Lào Cai, Điện Biên and Sơn La.

About 696 hectares of rice fields and other crops were damaged, while 28 livestock and 62 poultry were killed.

Floods and landslides disrupted transportation, triggering multiple road collapses along national and provincial highways in Lai Châu, Sơn La and Điện Biên provinces.

Total economic losses were estimated at about VNĐ255 billion (US$9.7 million), with Lai Châu accounting for the largest share of the damage with VNĐ190 billion.

Local authorities have mobilised emergency personnel and equipment to assist affected residents, restore transport links and help communities recover.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting warned that showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in many parts of the country through July 28, with localised heavy rainfall posing risks of flash floods, landslides, lightning, hail and strong winds.

The National Civil Defence Steering Committee has urged local authorities to closely monitor weather developments, issue timely warnings, evacuate residents from high-risk areas, ensure traffic safety, inspect reservoirs and mining sites and strengthen disaster preparedness to minimise further losses.

From Monday night to Thursday, the northern region is forecast to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localised heavy rain in some areas.

Rainfall is expected to be concentrated in the late afternoon, at night, and in the early morning.

From Friday, only isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast.

From central Nghệ An Province to Đà Nẵng City, as well as the eastern parts of the provinces stretching from Quảng Ngãi to Đắk Lắk, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and at night.

Other regions will also see isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, from Wednesday, the Central Highlands and southern regions are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, with localised heavy rain.

Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said people in affected areas should remain alert for the possibility of tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds during thunderstorms.

Local authorities have been instructed to notify owners of fish cages and rafts, investors overseeing construction projects along rivers, and operators of inland waterway transport and mineral extraction activities of the flood situation, so that they can take measures to ensure the safety of people, fish cages, vessels, equipment and construction works.

Authorities are also required to inspect, review and put into practice flood control plans for river dikes, with particular attention to vulnerable sections, locations where previous incidents have occurred but have yet to be fully repaired, and dike projects still under construction, to ensure safety. — VNS