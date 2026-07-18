Vietnamese language exchange fosters cultural identity among young overseas Vietnamese

HUẾ — More than 100 young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from 32 countries and territories took part in a Vietnamese language exchange programme in the central city of Huế on July 17 as part of the Việt Nam Summer Camp 2026.

The event aimed to strengthen bonds among participants while helping young overseas Vietnamese improve their Vietnamese language skills and deepen their connection with their homeland.

Participants were divided into six teams and showcased their Vietnamese proficiency through singing, poetry recitals, drama performances and presentations on topics related to Việt Nam's culture and history.

Addressing the event, Phạm Thị Kim Hoa, Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the Vietnamese language as the soul of the nation and a sacred bond linking every Vietnamese to their homeland.

She said preserving and promoting the Vietnamese language within OVs communities, particularly among younger generations, has always been a priority of the Party and the State. The programme was held in response to the Day for Honouring the Vietnamese Language in Overseas Vietnamese Communities and served as a meaningful occasion to reaffirm and celebrate the value of the national language, she added.

Vũ Tiến Hùng, an OV student from Thailand, said he frequently returns to Việt Nam with his parents but described this year's summer camp as especially meaningful.

He said the programme gave him the opportunity to meet and make friends with OV youths around the world, helping him improve his Vietnamese while learning more about the country's history and culture.

Nguyễn Thảo Linh, an OV student from Germany, said she had long dreamed of visiting more localities across Việt Nam to gain a deeper understanding of the nation's cultural heritage after hearing stories about the country from her parents.

"Việt Nam is a beautiful country with warm and friendly people. I am especially proud of our nation's history and culture. During this trip, I have enjoyed learning about historical events and national heroes," she shared.

Linh added that she hopes to return to Việt Nam to work in the future and make her own contribution to the country's development and prosperity.

The Việt Nam Summer Camp 2026 runs from July 12 to 25, taking participants through localities, such as Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Nghệ An, Quảng Trị, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Gia Lai and Khánh Hoà.

During their stay in Huế, participants visited the Imperial Citadel, the Hương River Pottery Museum and the Lê Bá Đảng Memory Space, while experiencing the distinctive cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 24 at April 2 Square in Nha Trang, Khánh Hoà Province. — VNA/VNS