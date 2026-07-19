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Flash floods devastate Lai Châu

July 19, 2026 - 20:25
A flash flood tore through Mường Than Commune in northern Lai Châu Province, killing at least four people, including two children while others remain missing. As rescue teams and residents clear debris in search of survivors, families are beginning to confront the devastating of destroyed homes, livelihoods and loved ones.

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Điện Biên maps green path to lift agricultural value chains

A seminar in Điện Biên has brought together officials, scientists and businesses to chart a course for the province's agricultural sector – one built on deep processing, green transition and stronger market linkages for crops including Arabica coffee, macadamia and pineapple.

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