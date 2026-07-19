Flash floods devastate Lai Châu

A flash flood tore through Mường Than Commune in northern Lai Châu Province, killing at least four people, including two children while others remain missing. As rescue teams and residents clear debris in search of survivors, families are beginning to confront the devastating of destroyed homes, livelihoods and loved ones.
Authorities, rescue forces and local residents in Lai Châu Province are working around the clock to restore transport, electricity and communications after devastating flash floods struck Mường Than Commune, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.
More than 100 young overseas Vietnamese (OVs) from 32 countries and territories took part in a Vietnamese language exchange programme in the central city of Huế on July 17 as part of the Việt Nam Summer Camp 2026.
Thirteen days of excavation at Lê Thị Riêng Park in HCM City have yielded 100 individual sets of remains, with General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm visiting the site to pay tribute to those who gave their lives for the country.
A 105mm unexploded wartime artillery shell discovered at the construction site of the coastal road project connecting East-West Economic Corridor has been safely removed and disposed of in the central province of Quảng Trị.
Heavy rainfall in June battered a section of Hồ Chí Minh Road in Tuyên Quang Province, prompting the Ministry of Construction to declare a natural disaster emergency after severe infrastructure damage was recorded.
A seminar in Điện Biên has brought together officials, scientists and businesses to chart a course for the province's agricultural sector – one built on deep processing, green transition and stronger market linkages for crops including Arabica coffee, macadamia and pineapple.