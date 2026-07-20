Warm meals offer comfort in flood-ravaged commune

LAI CHÂU — Devastating flash floods have left a trail of destruction in Mường Than Commune, the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu, claiming lives, sweeping away homes and damaging vital infrastructure. In a matter of hours, many families lost everything, with some also mourning the loss of loved ones.

Amid the devastation, acts of solidarity have become a powerful source of strength. Police officers, youth volunteers, charitable organisations, benefactors and residents from across Lai Châu have come together to prepare and deliver hot meals and essential supplies to displaced families and the rescue teams working around the clock to help affected communities recover.