Warm meals offer comfort in flood-ravaged commune

|Residents of Phúc Khoa Village prepare and deliver hot meals filled with care and compassion for flood-affected families and the frontline relief teams working in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
LAI CHÂU — Devastating flash floods have left a trail of destruction in Mường Than Commune, the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu, claiming lives, sweeping away homes and damaging vital infrastructure. In a matter of hours, many families lost everything, with some also mourning the loss of loved ones.
Amid the devastation, acts of solidarity have become a powerful source of strength. Police officers, youth volunteers, charitable organisations, benefactors and residents from across Lai Châu have come together to prepare and deliver hot meals and essential supplies to displaced families and the rescue teams working around the clock to help affected communities recover.
|Residents of Phúc Khoa Village prepare and deliver hot meals filled with care and compassion for flood-affected families and the frontline relief teams working in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Residents of Phúc Khoa Village prepare and deliver hot meals filled with care and compassion for flood-affected families and the frontline relief teams working in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Hot meals are carefully packed into insulated containers before being transported to flood-ravaged Mường Than Commune. Prepared by residents of Phúc Khoa Village, each meal carries a heartfelt message of solidarity for displaced families and the frontline teams working tirelessly in the disaster zone.
|Police officers and youth volunteers deliver hot meals to flood-affected residents and the frontline teams supporting recovery efforts in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Police officers and youth volunteers deliver hot meals to flood-affected residents and the frontline teams supporting recovery efforts in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Police officers and youth volunteers deliver hot meals to flood-affected residents and the frontline teams supporting recovery efforts in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
| Residents deliver essential supplies to the police, military personnel and other frontline teams supporting flood-affected communities in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province, as recovery efforts continue following the devastating flash floods.
|Relief workers pause for a quick lunch before continuing recovery efforts in Bản Chít Village, Mường Than Commune.
|Large landslides have scarred multiple locations in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Homes lie buried in mud or swept away after the devastating flash floods tore through Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Rescue teams continue their relentless search for people still missing.
|Rescue teams continue their relentless search for people still missing.
|Director of the Lai Châu Provincial Police Bùi Quyết Toán visits and comforts Phạm Thanh Hải, who lost his wife and two children after they were swept away by flash floods in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Director of the Lai Châu Provincial Police Bùi Quyết Toán inspects the scene of a landslide as authorities assess the damage and coordinate relief and recovery efforts following the devastating flash floods in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.
|Traffic has resumed on a section of National Highway 32 near Chít Village in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province, but the road remains strewn with mud and debris left by the devastating flash floods.
|Residents provide essential supplies to rescue and relief teams assisting flood-hit communities in Mường Than Commune, Lai Châu Province.