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Heavy rains, flooding kill five, cause $13.8m in damage for northern mountainous localities

July 20, 2026 - 13:37
The agricultural sector also sustained significant losses, with about 707 hectares of rice and other crops damaged.
A member of the rescue force evacuates a baby from danger in the flash flood-affected area of Mường Than Commune, in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rain and floods have left five people dead, three missing and 10 injured in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu, causing an estimated VNĐ362.46 billion (US$13.8 million) in damage across the northern mountainous region.

Reports from across the northern highlands – Lào Cai, Lai Châu, Điện Biên and Sơn La provinces – show that torrential rain, flash floods, inundation and landslides between Wednesday and Sunday caused widespread devastation.

A total of 36 houses collapsed, 24 in Lai Châu, one in Lào Cai and 11 in Sơn La.

Another 391 homes were damaged, comprising 305 in Lào Cai, 35 in Lai Châu, 27 in Điện Biên and 24 in Sơn La.

Authorities also ordered the emergency evacuation of 140 households, 71 in Lào Cai, 40 in Sơn La, 26 in Lai Châu and three in Điện Biên.

A further 194 homes were affected by flooding and landslides, with the majority located in Lào Cai (65) and Lai Châu (51), followed by Điện Biên (20) and Sơn La (2).

The agricultural sector also sustained significant losses, with about 707 hectares of rice and other crops damaged.

Lai Châu recorded the largest affected area at nearly 410ha, followed by Sơn La with more than 193ha, Lào Cai with over 76ha and Điện Biên with over 27ha.

Floodwaters also killed or swept away around 250 livestock and poultry.

Soil and rocks spill onto a section of National Highway No 32 in Mường Than Commune, in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Trung

Transport infrastructure suffered extensive damage as landslides disrupted numerous roads across the region.

In Lai Châu, landslides affected National Highways 4H, 12, 32 and 279, along with provincial roads 127, 128, 129, 133, 133B, 134, 135, 138 and 138C.

Similar incidents were reported on National Highways 279 and 32 and Provincial Road 175B in Lào Cai; at 32 locations along Provincial Road 109 in Sơn La; and on National Highways 12 and 279 and Provincial Road 143 in Điện Biên, as well as many commune and village roads.

Data from the Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority revealed that cumulative rainfall recorded between 7pm last Wednesday and 7am on Monday ranged from 150mm to 300mm across much of the northern mountainous region, with several localities experiencing exceptionally heavy rainfall.

The highest totals were recorded at Chế Tạo in Lào Cai Province (474mm), Nậm Păm in Sơn La Province (350mm), Nà Tấu in Điện Biên Province (277mm) and Pa Thắng in Lai Châu Province (250mm). — VNS

flash floods landslides extreme weather

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